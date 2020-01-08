Just where is France in the ongoing Carlos Ghosn saga?

Carlos Ghosn is getting ready to speak publicly for the first time since his extraordinary escape in December from house arrest in Japan to his childhood home of Lebanon, a journey which, at one point, apparently involved stuffing the world’s most famous automotive executive into a large black box to avoid detection.

The brazen operation has enraged the Japanese, who want Ghosn to stand trial on charges of financial misconduct. Ghosn isn’t backing down, and has reportedly promised to use his press conference on Wednesday to name and shame the perpetrators of what he says is a conspiracy.

While Lebanon’s jet-set hails Ghosn as a returning hero and Japan impotently calls for his return, there is a pretty obvious silence emanating from one country in particular: France.

Ghosn’s birthplace was Brazil and his family heritage Lebanese, but France is where he earned his academic stripes, climbed the corporate ladder at tyre-maker Cie Générale des Etablissements Michelin, restructured carmaker Renault, and became the face of its alliance with Japan’s Nissan Motor. Ghosn wasn’t just a French citizen, but France’s man in Japan: his dramatic arrest in 2018 came just as he had been exploring a full-blown merger of both companies, a particularly French ambition. Any prospect of score-settling on Ghosn’s part may put Paris in the spotlight as well.

You wouldn’t know any of this from France’s official reaction to the Ghosn saga, though. Since his arrival in Lebanon, Parisian officials and politicians have dropped some carefully manicured platitudes, with nary a peep from President Emmanuel Macron (perhaps understandably focused on bigger geopolitical issues in the Middle East).

“He has the right to consular support, like all French people,” junior economy minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said last month. Economy minister Bruno Le Maire said this week, “When you are answerable to the law, you are not above the law.” And foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian may as well have been washing his hands of the whole thing when he said: “This is now a matter for Lebanon and Japan to sort out.”