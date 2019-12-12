Editing Allowed
WATCH: The issues keeping SA in chains
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news, in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
12 December 2019 - 10:06
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news, in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
While the electricity crisis threatens the economy, the team discusses the economic and political issues holding SA back. They also look at the effects of a possible downgrade for the country.
Or listen to the full audio: