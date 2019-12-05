What progress has been made in ending gender-based violence?
For the majority of women, significant gains in education have not translated into improved working and living conditions
Women’s rights, gender equality and in particular the fight against gender-based violence, are currently at the heart of national debates across the world. Heeding the call of the Center for Women’s Global Leadership, governments are joining the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, an international campaign for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.
Here in SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the mobilisation campaign on the November 25 in Lephalale, Limpopo, and reflected on the progress made in tackling gender-based violence, with the help of the Emergency Action Plan initiated two months ago. On the same day in France, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced 30 measures to stop domestic violence, including new shelters for abused women and better training for police to handle these complaints.
In Mexico, President López Obrador signed the “agreement for equality” between women and men; the government made a commitment to include women in peace processes; a campaign was launched with UN women to prevent gender violence in the public service; and a bill specifying digital violence as harassment against women was approved.
The campaign in 2019 is of utter importance, as 2020 is meant to be a decisive year for women’s rights on the diplomatic front as well. It will mark three significant anniversaries: the 25th anniversary of the 1995 Beijing Declaration, a fundamental milestone in the fight for gender equality by the international community, the 20th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, which aims to protect women in conflict situations and promote their role in peace building and peace keeping operations, and the 10th anniversary of UN Women, the UN agency in charge of implementing these agendas.
In the light of this, UN Women made a call for a historical Generation Equality Forum to celebrate the legacy of the Beijing Declaration, to take stock of the progress made over the past 25 years, to reflect on the setbacks and to identify what still needs to be done.
This forum will be co-hosted by our two countries, with the first one set to take place in Mexico in May, followed by the second in Paris in July 2020. Our countries are facing similar challenges, and we have launched several national initiatives in our efforts to address them. Still, we need to design new policies that are more innovative, more progressive, more ambitious and more comprehensive.
Global society has changed in many ways since the 1995 Beijing Conference. There have been improvements in women’s access to employment and working conditions and an increase in the number of women in leadership positions. Yet, stark gender inequalities remain in the workplace. In education, there has been a larger number of girls enrolled in schools, where they now reach higher levels. But for the majority of women, significant gains in education have not translated into improved working and living conditions.
Since 1995, a new generation of men and women has grown up in a world driven by multiple actors, where information flows rapidly across borders, reaching the most sheltered of groups. The abuse of women and children is behind increased public outrage, illustrated by movements such as #MeToo and #NotInMyName. This generation understands how subtle discrimination and abuse can be. They have realised that the fight must be a universal one, that extends to all sectors and aspects of women’s lives, and involves all kinds of stakeholders.
The Generation Equality Forum must and will be a pioneering and global event, with concrete outcomes. Through its core tripartite group — UN Women, Mexico and France — it will be underpinned by a North-South collaboration, bringing together governments, NGO’ and key players of the private sector from all generations, and give birth to innovative multi-stakeholder action coalitions.
SA is a natural leader on these issues. The SA government has already demonstrated its commitment when minister Naledi Pandor attended the official launch of the Generation Equality campaign at the UN General Assembly in September. We also hope that SA NGOs and businesses will join us in 2020 and in the following years, as part of the various action coalitions that will be launched.
We witness everywhere in the world that gender equality is a cause which we need to fight for every day. The time has come to commit again, more strongly than ever, to transformative change for gender equality. Only together can we hope to take up this challenge: we have a decade to tackle the roots of gender inequality and gender-based violence, and to actively engage even the more reluctant countries. We trust SA will be a mainstay of this fight.
• Lechevallier is French ambassador to SA, and Fajer Mexican ambassador to SA.