What progress has been made in ending gender-based violence?

The campaign in 2019 is of utter importance, as 2020 is meant to be a decisive year for women’s rights on the diplomatic front as well. It will mark three significant anniversaries: the 25th anniversary of the 1995 Beijing Declaration, a fundamental milestone in the fight for gender equality by the international community, the 20th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, which aims to protect women in conflict situations and promote their role in peace building and peace keeping operations, and the 10th anniversary of UN Women, the UN agency in charge of implementing these agendas.

In the light of this, UN Women made a call for a historical Generation Equality Forum to celebrate the legacy of the Beijing Declaration, to take stock of the progress made over the past 25 years, to reflect on the setbacks and to identify what still needs to be done.

This forum will be co-hosted by our two countries, with the first one set to take place in Mexico in May, followed by the second in Paris in July 2020. Our countries are facing similar challenges, and we have launched several national initiatives in our efforts to address them. Still, we need to design new policies that are more innovative, more progressive, more ambitious and more comprehensive.

Global society has changed in many ways since the 1995 Beijing Conference. There have been improvements in women’s access to employment and working conditions and an increase in the number of women in leadership positions. Yet, stark gender inequalities remain in the workplace. In education, there has been a larger number of girls enrolled in schools, where they now reach higher levels. But for the majority of women, significant gains in education have not translated into improved working and living conditions.

Since 1995, a new generation of men and women has grown up in a world driven by multiple actors, where information flows rapidly across borders, reaching the most sheltered of groups. The abuse of women and children is behind increased public outrage, illustrated by movements such as #MeToo and #NotInMyName. This generation understands how subtle discrimination and abuse can be. They have realised that the fight must be a universal one, that extends to all sectors and aspects of women’s lives, and involves all kinds of stakeholders.