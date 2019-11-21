Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: Who is Andre De Ruyter?

Hilary Joffe and the panel discuss Andre De Ruyter's appointment as the new CEO of Eskom

21 November 2019 - 10:27
New Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
New Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

On the show this week, Hilary Joffe and the panel discuss public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's refusal to step in and fund wage demands at SAA.

The editors also weigh in on Andre De Ruyter's appointment as the new CEO of Eskom.

On the show this week, Hilary Joffe and the panel discuss Andre De Ruyter's appointment as the new CEO of Eskom

Pravin Gordhan tells SAA strikers there is no more money

The public enterprises minister tells striking unions the government is facing severe financial constraints
National
1 day ago

SAA wants labour court to step in over crippling strike

Acting CEO Zuks Ramasia says demands relating to the current restructuring of SAA were not part of the initial dispute
National
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Numsa’s wage demands at SAA are a side order on a bigger menu

It is Gordhan and Mboweni the union wants to see at the negotiating table
Opinion
2 days ago

Bond yields reflect doubt about Andre de Ruyter heading Eskom

As the new CEO has no public-side experience, the market is not sure about him lasting long at Eskom, trader Michelle Wohlberg says
Economy
1 day ago

Surprise CEO for Eskom announced

Andre de Ruyter, CEO of packaging group Nampak, has been appointed CEO of Eskom
National
2 days ago

Drop in Eskom infrastructure spend and Zambia changes hit Reunert

Strong export performance to the US and Australia of its low-voltage products counteracted decline
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Andre de Ruyter a shoo-in for ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
‘Wild child’ rand is not likely to tame its ...
Opinion
3.
NHI leads to limited funding and denial of care, ...
Opinion
4.
LUMKILE MONDI: After lip service, a boer from ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: The shameful state of local government
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.