WATCH: Who is Andre De Ruyter?
Hilary Joffe and the panel discuss Andre De Ruyter's appointment as the new CEO of Eskom
21 November 2019 - 10:27
On the show this week, Hilary Joffe and the panel discuss public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's refusal to step in and fund wage demands at SAA.
The editors also weigh in on Andre De Ruyter's appointment as the new CEO of Eskom.
