Should ministers have to pass ‘cabinet 101’ to take office?

Should political appointees such as cabinet ministers, deputy ministers and members of provincial executive councils (MECs) be technocrats; should they have a qualification in the portfolio subject matter and demonstrable, well-rounded expertise in that portfolio?

The requirements for a political appointment can be derived from the demands of modern systems of governance. Today’s world is globally integrated and members of the executive need to understand international relations and intergovernmental relations.

The question is, is our political system conducive and ready at all spheres of government to the application of the high professional standards and requirements when selecting and appointing members of the political executive?

Current and successive presidents, premiers and mayors have always emphasised that the future of our country is in the hands of the youth. I do not think the youth of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) would accept an imposed leadership that is not equal to the task. They do not suffer from a vacuum of consciousness. Political allegiance, seniority and comradeship are foreign concepts to them, and as such these attributes will remain a tribute to our liberation heroes.

Political appointees should understand economics because the monetary and fiscal health of the country is infused with most policy debates. As a constitutional state, members of the executive should understand their obligations under the constitution and understand the issues when policies become subject to constitutional law.

The wisdom of appointing technically astute political leaders at all spheres of government portfolios is therefore clear. Kenya, for instance, has adopted a similar constitution to ours but has introduced an innovation in section 152 whereby the president nominates his cabinet members for approval by the National Assembly.

This allows the National Assembly to check people’s integrity, qualifications, capacity and general suitability for the portfolio before they are appointed. This approach is likely to ensure there is integrity and value-based political leadership.

From the perspective of competence, one would prefer a highly capacitated person to fill the relevant executive position. However, there is no qualification or other requirement for the appointment of MPs. Perhaps requirements for MPs should be set either constitutionally or by the parties themselves.

In the British political sitcom, Yes Prime Minister, the prime minister in question had this to say about the quality of British MPs: “Being an MP is a vast, subsidised ego trip. It’s a job that needs no qualifications, that has no compulsory hours of work, no performance standards, and provides a warm room, a telephone and subsidised meals to a bunch of self-important windbags and busybodies who suddenly find people taking them seriously because they’ve got the letters MP after their names.”

To bring this disclosure closer to home, the ANC’s 54th national conference in 2018, after the poor outcomes of the last local government elections, had this to say: “The organisation’s capability — leadership structures, cadreship, members, expertise and political capacity, programmes and structures — do not match the task and demands of the current phase of revolution”.

A country such as ours may have good policies, but it needs strong institutions and characters to implement them. Good institutions will not evolve on their own. Policy in modern governance is complex and places exceptionally high demands on governments. The executive needs to understand its obligations under the constitution and crystallise policies as they become subject to constitutional law.

They are accountable to parliament and should be able to answer questions over both policy and the details of budgets off the cuff, including implementation, without deferring too much to experts in their departments.

A minister should never be able to say that he or she has been advised poorly, and abdicate responsibility. Similarly, public servants can never say they have been “instructed” — they must diligently execute their duties within the constitution, the law and the values and principles of public administration.

The doctrine of political accountability is well established in the constitution and SA public administration practice. Furthermore, the relationship between a head of department and an executive authority is largely a working relationship between two people that depends on the maturity of both, and cannot be governed by regulations and rules. They both play in the space of formulating policy and running departments in our system.

When differences of opinion run deep between the two, as has happened in the past, conflicts and crises can escalate, at the expense of service delivery. This must be systematically arrested. Building a capable, ethical and developmental state means we must try to prevent such unnecessary conflicts. The constitution is not only about the law, but also about values and principles. We need to protect public servants from undue political pressure, for instance.

Apart from constitutional, political and policy requirements for ministers, people of the highest integrity, professionalism and strong leadership qualities should be preferred to produce the results we need. During Jacob Zuma’s presidency he introduced performance outcomes agreements with ministers. This was a political innovation and not a normal political requirement. Its results are yet to be seen.

Universities, especially schools of governance, have an important role to play in building the capacity of our political leadership at various levels. Our discussion therefore needs to turn to the political-administrative interface. The biggest concern with this in SA is that it is at best dysfunctional and a contributor to, among others, service delivery challenges, the high turnover rate of heads of departments and well-reported administrative, legal and political bungles that come back to haunt government from time to time.

Several institutions have provided us with guidelines on good governance. The UN came up with eight principles on what good governance is, and the World Bank (2017), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (2006) and the Commonwealth countries have came up with their own definitions. There are commonalities across them, including accountability, transparency and the rule of law. Other countries are struggling with the same issues we have.

While ministers do not have to be technocrats or specialists in their portfolios, they must have the knowledge and capacity to handle the challenges of modern governance. It all starts in our political system with political parties choosing quality and capacitated MPs from which the president can choose ministers.

• Sizani, an advocate, chairs the Public Service Commission. He writes in his personal capacity