Why Twitter’s political ad ban doesn’t mean what you think it does

Twitter’s decision to ban political ads appears to be designed to make the company look better than Facebook, which has controversially lax political advertising rules. But let’s face it: Twitter benefits from political pronouncements without having to charge those who spew them.

In a Twitter thread announcing the ad ban, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wrote: “A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimised and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money.”

This implies that it’s OK for a politician with a big organic following to spread messages, be they true or false, but not OK for that same politician to amplify these messages by paying for them. It’s the opposite of the stand Facebook has taken: it uses third-party fact-checkers to verify messages that are spread organically (and, on a paid basis, by everyone except politicians), but gives political candidates free rein to say whatever they’re legally allowed to in paid advertisements.

However, the reason Twitter wants to do the opposite of Facebook is that it profits in a completely different way from political speech than Facebook does.

During the 2016 US presidential election, social media companies actively vied for political business, seconding employees to campaigns to help them develop the most effective ads in what Daniel Kreiss from the University of North Carolina and Shannon McGregor from the University of Utah describe as “subsidies of expertise”. The idea was to build relationships with political players and increase revenues in exchange for making campaigns’ political communications more effective.

Nu Wexler, Twitter’s associate communications director at the time, told the researchers that it was clear why Trump’s campaign embraced the help: “The Trump model was that they … rented some cheap office space out by the airport, a strip mall, and they said it’s going to be Trump Digital.