Some tweaks and Africa will race into sustainability

Africa contains some of the fastest-growing companies in the world. Every region on the continent has something to offer, be it natural resources or human capital. The continent is blossoming, teeming with a rising youth population and eager to develop into a global leader with its valuable and diverse offerings.

But for many international investors, Africa still poses a risk. Business models and structures have yet to implement sustainable values to ensure the security of global investment partners’ input, as well as the empowerment of generations to come.

While the talent is exponential in Africa, the systems and institutions need support. Some African countries and companies are among the fastest growing in the world, however their attitudes towards environmental, social and governance (ESG) imperatives have not developed at the same pace.

The continent is nevertheless in an enviable position in one important respect: 60% of its population is under the age of 25, and 41% is younger than 15. This is significant because attitudes towards ESG principles are often driven by new generations, who want to run, work for and invest in businesses that have an ostensible “purpose”.

Investors therefore are seeking out businesses with long-term, sustainable strategies. These companies are rewarded for their approach by attracting the best talent and earning the greatest market share, thus setting the standards for others to follow. Just like elsewhere in the world, these are the businesses most likely to be successful in Africa.

The importance of ESG data is growing as investors set a high value on transparency, particularly in an environment where the opportunity is accompanied by higher degrees of uncertainty and even controversy. In Africa, ESG data creates a window of clarity that can drive robust decision-making for foreign and local investors.

There are multiple examples across the African continent of individuals identifying problems in their community and developing solutions that have improved those communities — from solar panels to provide lighting at night, to mobile money payments allowing employers to pay employees directly and for people to send money to their loved ones in rural areas.

Given the tools to formulate solutions, Africans have the capacity and the will, not only to solve their problems, but to build profitable businesses while doing so. But the challenge is not only about today’s problems and today’s solutions, it is also about the problems of tomorrow — sustainability.

Publicly available data on African companies shows that the continent still has a long way to go to manage resources in a sustainable way, to develop management models that recognise the value of all members of the workforce, and to develop ways of doing business that keep Africans accountable to their principals as well as to their communities.

Wealth and asset management clients are demanding data on companies that track, measure, and report their non-financial operations in the most transparent way possible. As investors seek better sustainable investments, they are looking to identify tangible, comparable, factual data-driven evidence to drive their investment decisions.

The more African economies and companies prosper, the more critical it will be to manage resources in a responsible and sustainable way, to treat people fairly, and to track the effects of all non-financial operations and activities.

To be socially responsible, companies also need to be inclusive of women and recent research by Refinitiv shows that Africa, specifically SA, has to invest more in having women in top management positions: 23.7% of board members in the country are female and the percentage drops when it comes to executive positions (20.3%), while 31.5% of managers are female.

Ideally, the percentage should increase as we go higher up in the hierarchy, but that is not the case. More companies in Africa need to update their practices by reporting gender metrics, as well as giving women an equal opportunity for top management positions. Africa needs to continue to invest in young women through education, entrepreneurship and most importantly, equal opportunity.

What is most encouraging is that it is clear that African companies can and will match the best in the world when it comes to ESG best practice. The 2018 Thomson Reuters diversity and inclusion index shows four companies from SA are ranked in the top 100 for the most diverse workplaces in the world.

The index highlights companies that are leading the way in having a foundation of diversity and inclusion in their company strategy. The benefits see an investment into the business and most importantly, the community. The companies are Woolworths (top 25), Vodacom (top 50), Clicks Group and Nedbank.

In addition to sustainable leadership, companies need to put into practice methods that are ecofriendly. A study done by Refinitiv found that 63% of the companies have a policy to reduce carbon emissions and 63% are recycling. In terms of water efficiency there has been a 25% increase of companies formulating policies between 2014-2019, plus 34% of companies have set goals. The data was analysed from Refinitiv’s ESG database. Aspects like these are attractive to conscious investors looking to develop Africa.

Informed decisions based on data that has been thoroughly researched, well presented and analysed will assist in the growth of the African continent. There is a new paradigm requiring the creation of long-term practices that respect the environment, the well-being of employees and the prospects of future generations — while still making money, improving profitability, funding innovation and achieving an increased market share.

Through data we have the opportunity to help shape positive investment for a stronger Africa.

• Craig is CEO of Refinitiv