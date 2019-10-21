Red lights are flashing as signs point to the bubble bursting

From an investor’s perspective, the effect on unlisted or private asset markets, home to the elusive “unicorns”, has been noteworthy. The term unicorn was coined in 2013 to describe an unlisted company that has a valuation of at least $1bn. Initially they were a rare breed (fewer than 50 in 2013), but thanks to much ultracheap money to finance their growth, there are 404 unicorns globally with a total valuation of $1.3-trillion.

Over the past five years there has been a big increase in investment money (about $4.4-trillion) flowing into unlisted assets, such as venture capital and private equity, where illiquidity and opaque corporate governance risks are multiple times higher than the listed environment.

The flight of investors’ cash to these riskier assets has allowed start-up unicorns to create business models that can make seemingly endless losses, provided they grow revenue aggressively. An example of this is recently listed and previously most highly valued unicorn Uber, a company that created a wonderfully useful technology that attacks the incumbent, somewhat lazy taxi industry.

The question is: when will this endless support for such companies end? It is instructive to look at prior cycles for signs of the bubble bursting.

The first indicator is the percentage of new companies listing in the US with negative earnings. The latest level matches the peak last seen at the height of the dot-com bubble in 2000.

The second indicator is the performance of these new listings. Uber’s share value is down more than 25% since listing in May 2019, with a market capitalisation of about $50bn. Before its initial public offering (IPO), it was touted as a $100bn super unicorn.

While some unicorn listings have succeeded, generally we see a similar pattern over the past two years in which aggregate US IPOs are underperforming the S&P 500 index as well as their private market counterparts, similar to market behaviour ahead of the equity bull market peaks in 2000 and 2007. In China, the second-biggest unicorn market after the US, IPO performance is even worse and venture capital funding has collapsed 77% year on year.

Capital clamouring

Valuation multiples for unlisted companies are potentially a third indicator, reaching levels not seen since the late 1990s dot-com bubble. Certain recent successful unicorn listings trade at price-to-sales multiples of more than 30 times.