LETTER: The true story of the South African people is more enduring than our transient political class

Our country is not easy to govern. Our difficult history stems from the huge migrations of peoples southward, to the clash of interests between tribes and empires, the confusion engendered by different cultures and creeds, as well as the alarming disparity in levels of wealth and material wellbeing of our peoples.

Our leap of faith as we moved forward from April, 1994 was full of expectation — maybe wishful thinking in some cases, but, in many others these were realistic and healthy expectations for a fairer dispensation and improvement in standards all round for the majority of our people.

Unfortunately, for the 25 years since 1994, we have watched, with increasing dread, as our governing party failed to meet the challenge that governing our country represents. It’s not that the job was, or is, an impossible task. Our nation of people still generates an enormous well of positive energy.

A vacuum of power, leadership and accountability has been created by the abject misdemeanours and failures of our ruling party. It has proved to be nothing more than a self-serving political elite, its only serious intent being to retain the reins and trappings of power. It has appointed ill-suited, inept people at all management levels instead of dedicated career professionals, of which our country has many (our tertiary institutions still produce high-quality graduates and many career professionals populate our corporates).

It is clear that our political environment is undergoing radical change. The days of the power and responsibility vacuum in our national life are numbered. The groundswell of resentment and opposition to rampant corruption and maladministration is growing dramatically. These factors will inevitably lead to more accountability and responsibility in all vital aspects of governance.

One of our greatest resources is our people who, more often than not, prove to be an asset wherever they go in the world, in terms of being hard-working and productive members of society. We hear of this daily. In spite of how well they have done, there are many (and some who have done extremely well) who “come home” by choice. They are not in fear of the future. They say things like “we have come back because we know that SA has a bright future”. They return with their positive energy, without reserve, willingly, unconditionally.

Gainsayers (our corrupt political class are evident among these) are quick, and desperate, to emphasise our people’s differences. However, the greater truth is, and has been for some time, that wherever South Africans rub shoulders in everyday life, be it in the spiritual or social sense, in the workplace, schools, universities and sport we combine well across all the racial and cultural lines which define our rich national tapestry.

This is the largely untold story of our beloved country, a story that will never go away. This is a country with a God-given destiny. The vast majority of us who call this country our home, our hope and our future are aware of this.

The story of the South African people is more enduring than our current, transient political class. Despite them, we will still be, by grace, standing whole with dignity and going forward.

We are a country which represents the world in microcosm in terms of the spread of races, cultures and religions. We are also a rich mix of the first and third world environments, living in proximity to one another. The reality is that we are, in large measure, working well together, across environments of work, sport, social, spiritual, education, and so on

Nelson Mandela is no longer with us, but his great spirit lives on in the people. Thank you, Madiba, father of our nation!

Sandy Johnston

Nelson Mandela Bay