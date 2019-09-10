CARTOON: Migrants’ map of Africa

Spot gold prices fall to $1,486, their lowest point since August 13
Panel comprised of leaders from across a variety of sectors concur on the state of the nation
Peter Moyo’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, talks to Business Day TV about the Old Mutual case
Party is running out of money as it has built up an enormous staff component over the years but has been struggling to raise funds since the May polls, insiders claim
Court gives go-ahead to privacy class actions against social media platform
CEO Grant Pattison urges the government to create ‘positive investment climate’
The industry has broken with its dismal profit trend but as BA has found out pilots and investors are aggrieved
Maekelawi, or “central”, a notorious detention facility where prisoners were once tortured, is to be turned into a museum
Test cricket is no longer the aspiration for up-and-coming cricketers
If we are going to make memory powerful then we are also going to have to empower forgetting
