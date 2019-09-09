MDUDUZI LUTHULI: What Aborigines can teach us about money worries

One of my goals is never to think about money. This might sound odd coming from someone who constantly writes about money and runs an investment firm, so let me clarify.

I’m happy to think about money in general. I’m even happy to think about my clients’ money. I just don’t want to think about my own constantly. My commitment to attaining financial independence is so I never have to worry about money. Or at the very least, worry about it less often.

I think about my finances all the time. It drives me mad, but it is normal. I’m not there yet. I’m still on the journey. What expenses are coming up? How could I cut costs? How do I find more money to invest?

It never ends. This is not a great way to live, and therein lies the key lesson.

The real reason to amass money is so we don’t have to worry about money. We should all strive to live beneath our means and settle on an investment strategy we’re comfortable to commit to over decades. Yes, it will take that long.

The analogy most frequently used is that of health: it’s only when we’re ill that we realise how great it is to feel healthy. Similarly, it’s only when we’re financially stressed that we realise how great it is to be in good financial shape.

One way or another we need to make peace with the world of money, including fretting less about market turmoil, the financial setbacks we encounter, and how our income and net worth compares with others.