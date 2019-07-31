The pound is already weaker amid Boris Johnson’s Brexit salvos

Boris Johnson has been the UK’s leader for only a week, but he and his “Brexit war cabinet” have achieved one milestone already: the pound has slumped to its lowest level against the US dollar and the euro since 2017.

The cause is Britain’s newfound eagerness to up the ante in its negotiations with the EU, with Johnson refusing to even meet with EU leaders until they scrap the terms of his predecessor Theresa May’s Brexit deal. His “do-or-die” hardball strategy has been gleefully parroted by ministers such as the foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who say leaving without a deal would be an even better way to squeeze a trade deal out of “stubborn” Brussels and prove the naysayers wrong.

In more normal times, the sight of a currency sell-off greeting a new Conservative government — led by someone who promised to be the “most pro-business prime minister” in history — might lead to a rethink. But we know Johnson doesn’t worry much about big market moves: “The pound goes up, the pound goes down,” he once said.

We also know that some Brexiters see weak sterling as a good thing. The former Brexit secretary David Davis said back in February that forecasts of a 20% currency fall in the event of no deal were something to cheer: “Our goods will become 20% more competitive on the global market.”

Robert Halfon, a Conservative member of parliament, added this week that “hopefully, holidaymakers will choose Great Britain as a holiday destination.”

There’s a dangerous and deceptive optimism at work here. Beyond the usual dismissal of any criticism of Brexit as “Project Fear”, there’s clearly a belief among some that threatening no deal is kind of a free hit: it can depreciate the pound, boost British exports, and heap pressure on Brussels in one swoop. This is playing with fire.