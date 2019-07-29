World / Europe

Scotland’s leader warns Boris Johnson is pursuing a ‘dangerous’ no-deal Brexit

The Scottish government will consider the timetable of its push for another independence vote over the next few months

29 July 2019 - 23:45 Russel Cheyne
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, the UK, July 29 2019. Picture: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, the UK, July 29 2019. Picture: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

Edinburgh — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday she believed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Johnson in Edinburgh, Sturgeon said there was no clarity on how he planned to reach a new exit deal when the European Union has repeatedly said it will not renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement it reached with his predecessor Theresa May.

“That makes me think that whatever Boris Johnson might be saying publicly about his preference being to strike a deal, in reality he is really pursuing a no-deal Brexit because that is the logic of the hardline position that he has taken,” she said.

“I think that is extremely dangerous for Scotland, indeed for the whole of the UK.”

Johnson told Sturgeon that while he would prefer to negotiate a new exit deal with the EU, Britain would be leaving the bloc on October 31 “come what may”, his office said.

Some senior politicians have warned a no-deal Brexit could make the break up of the UK more likely and Sturgeon last week wrote to Johnson to say she would continue preparations for a second independence referendum.

Scotland rejected independence by a 55%-45% majority in 2014 but then voted to stay in the EU at the 2016 Brexit referendum, fuelling calls for a second independence vote from those who argue it is being taken out of the bloc against its wishes.

“It is not in my view a democratic position to block the right of the people of Scotland to choose and I made that clear to him,” Sturgeon said after the meeting with Johnson.

The Scottish government will consider the timetable of its push for another vote over the summer, she said, adding: “Obviously what happens over that period with the negotiations around Brexit will have an impact on the decision that we make.”

Reuters

 

Pound sinks as Boris Johnson plays Brexit hardball in Scotland

Johnson’s bet is that the threat of a disruptive no-deal Brexit will persuade the EU’s biggest powers to revise Withdrawal Agreement
World
5 hours ago

PHILIP STEPHENS: Boris Johnson’s big plans for Britain are bound to fail

Despite new prime minister’s assurances Brexit will not be settled any time soon and deal or no-deal, Britain will be trapped in uncertainty for years
Opinion
3 days ago

‘Combative’ Boris Johnson already irking EU leaders

EU leaders, who have made it clear there are no new deals to be made, warn the provocativeUK leader of his ‘collision course’ with the bloc
World
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Scotland’s leader warns Boris Johnson is pursuing ...
World / Europe
2.
Pound sinks as Boris Johnson plays Brexit ...
World / Europe
3.
Court ruling that Kenya graft accused must step ...
World / Africa
4.
French NGO files a lawsuit over Notre-Dame lead ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

EU’s Michel Barnier calls Boris Johnson’s Brexit demands ‘unacceptable’

World / Europe

I’ll make UK great again, Boris Johnson tells parliament

World / Europe

Saddling up the no-deal horse means Boris Johnson is in for a big Brexit battle

Opinion

Sajid Javid named to steer the UK economy through Brexit

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.