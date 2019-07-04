Opinion

CARTOON: ‘Europe is a woman’

04 July 2019 - 05:07 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday July 4 2019
Thursday July 4 2019

EU leaders choose Christine Lagarde to head ECB

Nominations of Christine Lagarde and Ursula von der Leyen must still be endorsed by the European Parliament
World
1 day ago

Macron proposes Lagarde to head ECB as leadership stalemate drags on

Elections for the EU’s top five posts deepen political divisions within the world’s largest economic bloc, with many clamouring for more female ...
World
1 day ago

IMF’s Christine Lagarde may be next ECB president

With pivotal positions sitting vacant in Europe and the EU, it was inevitable Lagarde’s name would get thrown out for the European Central Bank job
World
1 day ago

Germany’s Von der Leyen mooted as EU Commission chief

With an acute lack of women in senior roles, the German defence minister, former gynaecologist and mother of seven is a leading contender
World
1 day ago
Wednesday July 3 2019
Wednesday July 3 2019

