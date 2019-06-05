Green bonds a proven way to mobilise funds for development

The debt capital markets present an ideal mechanism with which to bridge this gap between the desire by companies and investors to contribute to the achievement of the SDGs, and the specific investment actions that represent such a contribution.

Social and environmental development bonds (most often called green bonds) are a proven way to mobilise the financial resources of capital markets and apply them directly in support of projects that address issues such as climate change, energy, food and water insecurity, social and economic inequality, and environmental degradation.

Small wonder then that since 2007, when the first official green bond issued jointly by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the World Bank captured the attention of global investors, the green-bond sector has experienced strong and steady growth. In 2018 alone global green-bond issues were valued at more than $167bn as corporates, municipalities and governments alike increasingly recognised the compelling green-bond value proposition.

This value proposition is significantly bolstered in the SA context. Apart from the opportunity these capital market instruments present to raise and meaningfully deploy capital for the benefit of society and the environment, they also deliver the benefit of relative financial security for investors in what can only be described as particularly volatile economic times for the country.

When the focus of this type of impact investing is on leveraging the proceeds to add momentum to the country’s renewable energy efforts, the appeal is further enhanced. While SA’s shaky sovereign-debt position has reduced investment in many sectors to a pedestrian pace at best, the ongoing energy crisis has created significant opportunities for renewable energy to enjoy sustained stellar growth in the coming years. Bonds with a focus on renewables therefore present local and international investors with a unique opportunity to contribute to, and benefit from, risk-managed investment into the country’s vital energy infrastructure.

Impact investing

It’s this dual benefit proposition, combined with its commitment to making a tangible contribution to the achievement of the SDGs, that led Nedbank to conceive and create its Renewable Energy Bond. The auction opened on April 24.

The first such SDG-focused capital market instrument to be delivered by a bank in SA capitalises on our extensive experience in the sector, which includes funding 42 of the transactions, worth R40bn, across the four rounds of the country’s renewable energy independent producer procurement programme.

The creation of the bond also demonstrates our understanding that the concept of impact investing, while still relatively new in the global investment space, is already evolving from a “return-first” approach to an “impact-first” requirement. As this balance continues to shift, the support by financial and investment instruments of the SDGs, with their clear alignment with ESG principles, will become the ticket required by organisations, particularly financial institutions, to participate in society and the global economy.

Ultimately, a sustainable society is the only way to achieve sustainable investment returns, and green bonds are a viable way to shift funding to where it is needed most, thereby creating a symbiotic relationship between society, the planet and the economy, for the benefit of all three.

• Stewart is head and Singh principal of debt capital market origination at Nedbank CIB.