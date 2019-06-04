NHI is a funding model masquerading as a delivery system

The quality of care in the two sectors (public and private) is, with some infrequent exceptions, very different. Where it costs more, the service is normally better, but not yet optimal for the money spent. Although more expensive than the private sector, care in the private sector is mostly, but not always, comparable to services in first-world countries. In these countries the per capita expenditure in real money on health (not percentages of GDP as is frequently used) is six (UK) to nine or 10 times (US) what it is in the SA private sector.

Market inefficiencies, market inquiries and other reports have shown this. These cracks are not very large or insurmountable to rectify in the private sector. But even if the faultlines are fully fixed and amount to R10bn–R15bn savings, this will not be enough, even if efficiently funnelled in some way or another, to prop up a failing public sector. There is much less money per capita in the public sector.

Management of money can improve patient benefit. Compared with the private sector, the quality of care in the public sector is frequently low and is fraught with solvable problems: bad access or, when accessed, frequently suboptimal care, overcrowding and more than occasionally a noncaring attitude from the health professionals who are closest to the patient. There are frequent reports of drug outages, nonavailability of existing theatre and other treating facilities due to a lack of qualified staff to man open workspaces, and other problems that may elevate this to a potential perfect storm that will threaten healthcare on the ground.

When we fund we must know what we are paying for and how much we need to deliver those services. The NHI as funding system can only work if there are predefined healthcare benefits covered under this system. These must be carefully defined and quantified. This calls for gap analysis on facility and personnel needs and concerted efforts to improve these.

It calls for a list of carefully planned NHI-funded healthcare benefits that will be universally available. This will lead to a clear idea of the quantum of funds needed and how funds will be spent if procured. It will also afford SA well-grounded motivation to secure funds and speed up funding for a good health system from overseas. Investors in countries’ wellbeing want to know what they are funding.

Pragmatic modelling

So where to with the possibilities of NHI? How can it work? A pragmatic approach to implementation of a funding system such as NHI is needed. It is not adequate to say it is a political decision and that we will start to plan the nuts and bolts of who and what will be funded after implementation.

The NHI will not solve the other problems that make healthcare in SA such a challenging space. It will not solve infrastructure, scarce leadership and management, the attitudes of health professionals, or how it will service ill people and look after the health of those who are healthy.