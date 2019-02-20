The growing role of supermarkets in Africa’s food security

With the rapid growth of Africa’s urban population has come an explosion of informal settlements on the fringes of most cities. These settlements are marked by high rates of formal unemployment, grinding poverty, heavy reliance on the informal economy, poor health outcomes, very limited basic services provision, and heightened vulnerability to climate change.

They are also areas with high levels of individual, household and community food insecurity. They are not, however, food deprived. The proximity of supermarkets and open markets, and a vibrant informal food sector, all make food available. The problem is accessibility. Households are unable to access food in sufficient quantity and quality, and with sufficient regularity.

Recent studies of food insecurity in African cities have suggested that low-income residential areas, and informal settlements in particular, can be viewed as “urban food deserts”. Food deserts are conventionally defined as urban areas where residents do not have access to an affordable and healthy diet, which is certainly an apt description of informal settlements in African cities. In much of the literature on food deserts in European and North American cities, however, it is the inaccessibility or absence of supermarkets that is the primary determinant of whether a residential neighbourhood is considered a food desert or not.

While few, if any, informal settlements in African cities have supermarkets within their borders, this conceptualisation is inappropriate for Africa for at least three reasons.

First, residents of informal settlements rely on a variety of informal market and non-market sources of food both within and outside their residential areas. Supermarkets are far from being the only, or even the main, source of food in African cities. Where they do exist they tend to be located in more affluent parts of cities.