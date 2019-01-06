The US, Russia and China are managing cyber-war with vodka

The main topic of the meeting, Kanuck told me, was “cyber-stability” — understanding confidence-building measures and the rules of engagement. “The purpose is to prevent a spiral of escalation in cyber-space,” he said.

It’s something experts have worried about for years: China steals a piece of naval technology. The US bugs China’s technical universities. China finds out and short-circuits Manhattan’s traffic system. America responds with cruise missiles fired at Beijing.

National spy agencies have a tacit understanding about diplomatic expulsions, Kanuck said: when the US kicks out four spies, it will judge Russia’s response by how many US agents it expels. A similar arrangement is needed for conflicts in cyber-space.

Less formal diplomacy

In this sense, there is an advantage to the less formal diplomacy of these gatherings, which are known in the West as “track 1.5” meetings because they include both current and former officials. Russians prefer the term “meetings with vodka.”

Terminology aside, the conferences have brought together important figures from all three countries. On the US side last month there was John Costello, who helps direct cyber-security policy at the US department of homeland security. Among the Russian delegation was Andrey Krutskikh, a senior Kremlin adviser on cyber-issues, who announced in 2017 that Russia was in the process of perfecting an information weapon that would place his country on equal footing with America. The Chinese delegation included Chen Zhimin, a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party and a former top official in his country’s cyber-space agency.

One exercise at the meetings was a simulated response to a hypothetical cyber-attack. Kanuck told me he does not read his counterparts the riot act; he knows his interlocutors have intimate knowledge of their own country’s cyber-operations against the West. Rather, Kanuck said, he wants to learn how China and Russia understand cyber-conflict in general.

Nigel Inkster, who worked for British intelligence for more than 30 years and has participated in the conferences, told me the meetings are also useful for more specific knowledge. “We see how people react to certain things, certain proposals. Later at night, after a few drinks and a good dinner, people might be more forthcoming.”