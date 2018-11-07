Donald Trump’s 180-day waivers give Iran some breathing space

There are a number of ways of looking at the US decision to grant waivers to countries, which, together account for some 80% of Iran’s total oil exports.

The first would be that Trump and his administration effectively blinked first in their dispute with Iran over its nuclear and missile programmes. It could also be argued that it was a rare example of “realpolitik” from the Trump administration, with the tacit recognition that cutting Iran’s exports to zero in one fell swoop would boost crude prices, hurting not only US consumers but also the rest of the world.

Trump was keen to talk up his administration’s capability of completely isolating Iran, but perhaps with an eye on the mid-term US elections on Tuesday, he made it clear that keeping crude prices low was also a priority.

“I could get the Iran oil down to zero immediately but it would cause a shock to the market. I don’t want to lift oil prices,” Trump told reporters on November 5 before flying to a campaign event.

The decision to grant the waivers has already calmed oil markets, which hadn’t really anticipated Tehran’s exports dropping to zero, but may have also been uncertain as to how much crude would actually be lost.

Brent crude closed at $72.13 a barrel on Tuesday, down 1.4% from the close on November 5, and down 15% from the four-year high of $84.79 reached on October 3.

Iran exports to recover somewhat

Tanker-tracking and port data suggests that Iran has already suffered a fairly steep drop in exports prior to the re-imposition of US sanctions. From about 2.6-million barrels per day (bpd) of exports in 2017, Iran’s exports dropped to about 2-million in recent months, according to Refinitiv data.

A further drop is on the cards for November, with the caveat that tracking Iran’s exports has become more difficult given that state-owned tankers are turning off their vessel-monitoring systems.

With the granting of the waivers, it’s likely that Iran will be able to keep its exports at least at about 1.1-million bpd, and possibly even as high as the 2-million bpd of recent months. For the Iranians, the 180-day waivers provide a financial lifeline and time to try and lobby support from other countries against Washington’s sanctions.

For major buyers such as China, which imported about 650,000 bpd of Iranian crude in the first 10 months of the year, the waivers allow it to maintain diversity of supply, as well as keeping prices lower.