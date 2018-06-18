China’s threat of US energy tariffs is the only spot of clarity in the muddled trade war

China’s threat to impose tariffs on US crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal is possibly the only sign of clear thinking in the increasingly muddled, escalating trade dispute with the Trump administration.

The tariffs on energy imports were mooted by the Chinese on June 15 as part of their response to the US announcement of tariffs on $50bn worth of imports.

To be clear, the tariffs on crude oil and products, LNG and coal are still in the realm of the possible, and it will probably take a further deterioration in the relationship between the world’s two largest economies to turn them into a reality.

The Chinese threat to impose tariffs on energy imports makes sense from two perspectives.

The first is that in economic terms it’s generally best to put tariffs on goods with high elasticity — in other words, goods you can substitute relatively easily from other suppliers.

The second is that if the aim of your tariffs is to inflict sufficient pain on the other country, it’s best to target them where they can do the most damage to the economy, or the politicians promoting the trade war.

Looking at the first point, it’s clear that China would be able to source crude oil and products, LNG and coal from other countries, even if it had to pay slightly more.

The Chinese have become a major buyer of US crude, importing about 319,000 barrels a day in the first five months of the year, according to vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts.

This makes China the biggest net buyer of US crude (Canada imports more but also exports to the US), and therefore an important customer for the booming shale industry.

With US crude exports running at about 2-million barrels a day, China’s purchases represent about 16% of the total.

However, US crude supplies to China account for only about 3.5% of the country’s total daily imports.

What this is likely to mean is that China will find it easier to replace US crude imports than US producers will to get new customers.

It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which China encourages Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s top oil exporters and partners in the agreement to restrict output, to pump more crude.

China would then buy the additional Saudi and Russian output, using it to replace cargoes from the US, and even from Iran, assuming the renewed US sanctions against Iran force Beijing to curtail imports.