Good corporate governance now key to accessing finance

ESG factors significantly affect the credit risk of a counterparty. A culture of good governance and appreciation of risk marks the difference between competitive and uncompetitive organisations. Construction company Group 5 could have avoided severe losses if it had more carefully weighed the risks of entering into the large scale $410m Kpone gas-fired power project in Ghana. Although Kpone appeared highly attractive, it has been fraught with underlying execution risks and for the six months to December 2017 caused Group 5’s headline earnings a share to drop 151%.

The overall tone of governance within an organisation is set by the executive management team, and overseen by a board of directors. The King report on corporate governance, which was introduced to SA in 1994 and revised as recently as 2016, puts forward fundamental governance principles for companies to follow. On the face of it, many companies follow the principles, but hidden details, such as over-committed board members, can be overlooked.

There is a tendency in SA for seasoned business professionals to take up seats on multiple companies’ boards simultaneously. I have seen examples of board members occupying as many as 17 separate non-executive positions. Based on a conservative estimate of four board meetings per company a year, that equates to 68 meetings annually. You have to question how such fully committed people can apply their minds effectively to all those companies, let alone physically attend all the meetings.

Another trend is the emergence of “pack hunters”. These are groupings of non-executive directors that hold seats on the same boards across SA. This risks independence and objectivity — the very thing non-executive directors are supposed to contribute. As packs become increasingly familiar with each other, the risk of herd mentality sets in: everyone votes the same when it comes to important and difficult company decisions, or the pack dominates decisions and drowns out the voices of other directors. The importance of a truly diverse board bringing together divergent views cannot be overstated.