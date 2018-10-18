Democracy and kleptocracy vie for power in epic Madagascan election

France is also Madagascar’s leading bilateral donor (€77.3m in 2017) and its leading source of tourists at close to 150,000 visitors in 2016, or almost one in every two tourists. EU trade is led by France, but including Germany and the Netherlands amounts to almost 35% of the trade with Madagascar’s top 15 trading partners.

In the aftermath of 2009 and beyond, countries such as China and Russia are circling Madagascar. They are aligned to powerful forces in the country, both in government and individuals, as they seek advantage and the ability to exploit Madagascar’s natural resources.

China is now Madagascar’s primary source of imports and is the island’s fifth-largest destination for exports. It has become Madagascar’s most important commercial partner in volume and value of investments, with the largest investment deal in Madagascar to date for mining rights to an iron ore project, an investment made when foreign investors and western donors were pulling out of the country.

China is set to construct a deep-water port on Madagascar’s north-western coast facing Mozambique, where China has made massive rail investments linking up across Africa. Madagascar is geographically the African country closest to China, with direct sea lanes across the Indian Ocean, and is being billed as a natural extension of the 21st century Silk Road.

Russia hopes to sign an investment guarantee agreement with Madagascar before the end of 2018. It says co-operation with Russian companies and the use of Russian technologies could allow Madagascar to become a grain hub for the African continent. Madagascar’s ambassador to Russia says: “It would be too bad if Russian companies do not have an opportunity to work in Madagascar. Oil and gas reserves have been found in the Mozambique Channel. These reserves are bigger than those in the North Sea. We want all our partners, including Russians, to partake in oil production."

In 2015 Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Madagascar's then foreign minister agreed to deepen co-operation in geological exploration, tourism, banking, personnel training and military-technical co-operation. Bilateral trade rose 12% in 2014. In September, allegations were made in Africa Confidential of “secret Kremlin funding of the so-called 'little' candidates in the election campaign".

It is against this background that the 36 candidates square off. Already there are ominous signs. Deadly foes Ravalomanana and Rajoelina found common ground when they faced down an attempt by Rajaonarimampianina to exclude them from the election, taking their protest to the streets. Now they are campaigning hard against each other.

Rajoelina has seemingly fallen out with his former finance minister and the man he made president, Rajaonarimampianina, who this week had a number of campaign rallies disrupted by “agitators “ and “disruptive elements”, allegedly from Rajoelina’s party. Some individuals confessed to having been paid to disrupt his meeting, while on a third occasion a herd of zebu (oxen) were let loose in the crowd.

Madagascar’s election is taking place well away from the eyes of the world, with little media scrutiny. As an island with no neighbours there is little interest in what happens. Why should the world care? Because the poverty and lack of development and fundamental human rights in Madagascar are an affront to all of us and hidden from view or interest is a titanic battle between those who seek power only for their own ends, and those who want to restore democracy and develop the 25-million people on the so-called Big Island.

• Mann is a long-standing consultant to former president and presidential candidate Marc Ravalomanana. He is in Madagascar working on the election campaign.