WATCH: The apparently untouchable Arthur Fraser

04 October 2018 - 09:14 Business Day TV
Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce leads a panel of journalists through a discussion about the the past week’s big news stories.

“Ramaphosa backs the spy who saved Zuma” was the headline in an issue of Business Day this week. Ramaphosa’s litigation strategy has been to avoid litigation. He has tried to set himself apart from the Zuma administration, argues Karyn Maughan, senior specialist reporter at Tiso Blackstar. She joined the Editing Allowed team to go into more detail around controversial former state security head Arthur Fraser and who seems to have become untouchable.

Tom Moyane’s has been making news with his claims. He has said in court papers before the Constitutional Court that he is the most successful Sars commissioner because he broke the R1-trillion threshold, among other historic achievements. He also said that Pravin Gordhan has been motivated by “envy and downright jealousy” in terms of targeting him and making it Gordhan’s “life’s mission” to make sure that Moyane is removed as the commissioner of Sars.

