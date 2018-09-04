China’s investment in SA could add to the country’s tax revenue woes

Equity or dividends?

Contrast this with the position where the investment is made in the form of equity. In simple terms, while interest payments are generally tax deductible, dividends are not. In addition, dividends tax at a rate of 20% will be levied on dividends paid to non-resident entities. This rate is reduced in terms of the China-SA double-tax agreement to 5%.

If, and to the extent, the funding comes in the form of equity investments in South African entities, the tax equation looks very different. There is no tax deduction for the issuing company in SA and dividends tax at a rate of 20% (reduced to 5% in terms of the double-tax agreement with China). In addition, unlike interest, virtually all SA’s double-tax agreements allow SA taxing rights in respect of dividends paid to non-residents. It would therefore not be possible for an equity investment into South African entities to be routed through a jurisdiction that does not allow SA taxing rights in respect of dividends paid.

Furthermore, if the equity subscribed is in respect of shares in "land rich" companies, SA would also be entitled to impose capital gains tax on any gain made on the shares at the time of their eventual disposal by the Chinese investor.

A simplified example with certain assumptions can be used to illustrate the principles set out above. Assume the entire R200bn is invested by way of loan-funding to South African entities and interest is charged at the prime rate over a period of 10 years. The value of the interest deduction is R200bn x 10% x 28% = R5.6bn a year for 10 years. In terms of this example, on a non-present value basis, R56bn would be lost to the South African fiscus.

If the loan is denominated in a foreign currency, the interest rate is likely to be lower than the prime rate, but any exchange difference (which economic theory predicts will be a loss as the rand depreciates against the foreign currency) will be tax deductible for the South African borrower.

To illustrate the principles, we could assume the entire R200bn comes in the form of an equity investment, which pays an annual dividend of 5%. No tax deduction will be granted to any South African entity. Instead, dividends tax will be levied on the dividend at a rate of 5%, that is, R500m in tax collected by SA annually. On a non-present value basis, this results in a R5bn tax collection over, for example, 10 years. In addition, there may be some capital gains tax on the ultimate disposal of the equity investments.

In conclusion, interest on the loan-funding from the two Chinese banks will be fully tax deductible for the South African borrowers, assuming the general requirements for a tax deduction are met. Furthermore, given that, unlike dividends tax, many of SA’s double-tax agreements have not been renegotiated to provide SA with taxing rights in respect of interest, it is possible that no interest withholding tax will be imposed on the interest paid to the two banks. The Chinese investments could therefore be very costly for the South African fisc.

• Dachs is head of ENSafrica’s tax department. He writes in his own capacity.