EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Donald Trump expands diplomatic interests to include SA’s land problem

Whitey Basson divulges some of his retail tricks, and why are banks eschewing the land expropriation debate?

23 August 2018 - 12:43 Robert Laing
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Thursday kicked off with US President Donald Trump panicking the rand by weighing in on SA’s land debate.

Trump’s tweet appears to have been prompted by Fox News host Tucker Carlson telling his viewers that South African "racist land seizures begin".

Trump’s tweet coincided with The Financial Times publishing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s defence of his land policy.

Banks are reluctant to enter the land expropriation debate, despite the ANC’s policy undermining the foundation of their industry.

Hurting your upmarket competitors by starting price wars with products you hardly sell, such as swimming pool chemicals, was one of the retail tricks Tim Cohen learnt from Shoprite’s founder Whitey Basson during an interview.

Presenting Shoprite’s first earnings decline in 18 years, CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said: "In my memory it’s the toughest [year] that I can recall, but we’re not going to stand here today and ramble on with a lot of excuses."

Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold division had a terrible interim period, with a record number of fatalities and a low gold price contributing to the sharp fall in the gold and platinum miner’s profit for the period.

Before Trump’s tweet in the early hours of Thursday morning, the rand had already weakened from about R14.14 to worse than R14.30 to the dollar. It continued its slide to R14.34/$, but to what extent Trump is to blame is unclear.

