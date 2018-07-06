EDITORIAL: City Power can light the way

For Johannesburg residents, who have had to drive from work in dark streets to get to their equally dark homes in recent weeks, moves to get City Power into shape can only be a good thing.

To those customers, their lived experience probably feels far removed from the utility’s stated vision to be a "world-class utility". City Power’s mission statement is equally lofty, committing it to, among other things, providing a sustainable and reliable energy supply. To people who have been subjected to regular power interruptions, which City Power refers to as load rotation rather than the load shedding made famous by the bigger national utility, Eskom, this will also seem barely credible.

And if you ask anyone who’s had to dispute a bill, it’s more likely than not that they will also give the entity a fail on its promise to provide "efficient and effective" customer services.

It’s only fair to note that much of the inefficiency predates the current leadership, which has committed itself to getting the organisation into shape.

If there’s any doubt about why this is so crucial, the numbers speak for themselves. Johannesburg is the economic heartbeat of SA and accounts for about 16% of the nation’s GDP and 40% of Gauteng’s economy. And City Power is crucial to ensuring that engine keeps running, seeing that it accounts for about 40% of all revenue collected by the city.

With that in mind, we can only welcome City Power CEO Lerato Setshedi’s efforts to revive the organisation. Success here may well be a template for a future restructuring at Eskom, if management and unions ever resolve their disputes and succeed in pulling together for the greater good.

Of interest to Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe and his colleagues may be City Power’s aim to recover R3bn in unpaid tariffs. Getting this amount from residents would wipe out City Power’s deficit and leave it with almost R2bn to invest in its ageing infrastructure, which has been blamed for much of the power failures that have hobbled SA’s biggest city.