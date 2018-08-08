CARTOON: Cyril's broom misses Mabuza

Glencore, MTN, Mpact, Quilter and South Ocean Holdings are scheduled to release interim results before the JSE closes for Women’s Day
What more needs to happen for these commentators to understand that the crisis has been with us for years and is not going away anytime soon as long as the government’s response is so lacklustre?
AgriSA, the Food and Allied Workers Union and the South African Spaza and Tuckshop Association say the bill would ‘devastate SA’s agriculture and township businesses’
Gauteng and Eastern Cape provincial leaders are unhappy with the party’s empowerment policy
Pan-African banking group’s turnaround contribution lifts stakeholder’s headline earnings and dividend
A cabinet lekgotla is currently under way in Pretoria, where the economy is taking centre stage
Sandile Zungu will lead the BBC’s reconstituted leadership, with Bridgette Radebe as chairwoman
Authorities have seized 780 bicycles in a week as Austria effectively bans schemes that include Chinese operator Ofo and Singapore’s oBike
Coach Erasmus gives a glimpse of the hand he wants to play so the team can reach its stated objectives
Stevenson Art Gallery celebrates in wide-ranging group exhibition, writes Melvyn Minnaar
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
