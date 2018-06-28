Ruling on party funding paves way for reform of SA’s electoral system

However, Mogoeng emphasises that the judgment has the effect of immediately facilitating reasonable access to the private funding of parties and independent candidates; it is not dependent on any action from Parliament. We can consequently expect a deluge of requests to parties ahead of the 2019 elections, to disclose their private funders. Such requests may, however, be rendered unnecessary, with Parliament having now passed the Political Party Funding Bill. All that stands in the way of its implementation is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assent to the bill, and the IEC putting in place the necessary administrative capacity. The bill only deals with political parties, however, and does not apply to independent candidates, which would ordinarily not matter in the context of elections.

This brings us to the subject of electoral reform. In paragraph 29 of his judgment Mogoeng has loosened the nuts and bolts of our electoral system. He writes: "…section [19] addresses the fundamental right every adult citizen has to ‘stand for public office and, if elected, to hold office’. Our Constitution does not itself limit the enjoyment of this right to local government elections. The right to stand for public office is tied to the right to ‘vote in elections for any legislative body’ that is constitutionally established — meaning that every adult citizen may in terms of the Constitution stand as an independent candidate to be elected to municipalities, provincial legislatures or the National Assembly.

"The enjoyment of this right is not and has not been proscribed by the Constitution. It is just not facilitated by legislation. But that does not mean that the right is not available to be enjoyed by whoever might have lost confidence in political parties. It does, in my view, remain open to be exercised whenever so desired, regardless of whatever logistical constraints might exist."

At national and provincial legislature levels SA has operated on a closed party list of candidates within a pure proportional representation electoral system. In other words, only registered political parties contested these elections, unlike local elections where independent candidates stand in ward contests.

The chief justice has now opened the door for independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections, ruling that there is no constitutional impediment to the exercise of this right regardless of any practical considerations.

If independent candidates can indeed stand in national and provincial elections, this paves the way for a challenge to the electoral system itself. Parts 3 and 6 of the Electoral Act of 1998 now stand susceptible to a frontal constitutional challenge, in particular the provisions dealing with parties and lists of candidates, and the system of representation itself. At the very least this judgment now demands that there be a proper public debate on the electoral system and whether it is best suited to the needs of our democracy.

At the ANC manifesto consultative workshop this week one participant stated boldly that a constituency-based electoral system is the future. That future may be much closer than expected.

• Naidoo is executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.