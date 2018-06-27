Early results show investment in SA's science development is paying off

The investment especially in astronomy over the past 10 years is predicated on the strategic decision made by the department in 2004 to develop those areas of science in which SA enjoyed a geographic advantage, such as astronomy (clear, dust and radio-free skies) and palaeosciences (the Cradle of Humankind).

This strategic choice has yielded significant scientific returns for the relevant sciences, with SA becoming increasingly competitive on the global stage, but it might have been accompanied by a reduction in other important basic sciences.

Consequently, we now need to soberly assess the state of the key basic sciences as a whole in order to formulate appropriate policy for this important area of the national science and technology enterprise.

Toward this end, the department has commissioned a report from the Centre for Research on Science, Technology and Evaluation (Crest), located at the University of Stellenbosch, SA’s leading centre for scientometrics (the measurement of science). This methodology allows us to quantify the state of science through various proxy indicators that measure the number of research publications and the rate at which they are cited (as references in scientific papers), and therefore how they impact on global science, for example. These metrics then allow a comparison of SA’s science (as a whole or in specific fields) with the global state of science or of that field.

The centre’s report is not yet finalised, but the provisional results are beginning to reveal important, enlightening and encouraging results, which will over time shape policy for supporting the basic sciences in SA and will provide an objective base for making difficult choices that will probably be required in due course.

Computer science is an important discipline accompanying the increasing computational demands not only of modern science but also of the economy; big data is ubiquitous in science and business. Although South African scientific publications in this field have about doubled over the past decade, they contribute only some 0.3% to the global output, less than the average 0.8% contribution made by South African science to global production.

Moreover, SA’s rank in terms of total output has dropped from 37th in 2005 to 51st in 2016, and the overall national strength of computer science regressed during this period, though in some subfields there has been some improvement. Given the centrality of big data and computational skills and capacity to modern science and the economy, the department will need to consider appropriate policy interventions urgently, in conjunction with relevant private sector stakeholders such as the financial services and the information and communications technology sectors.