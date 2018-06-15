Defensive stance now required when seeking risk asset returns

As a result inflation fell and interest rates have even been cut. This rebound has been very good news for investors but the key issue now is sustainability. Is this a structural shift or merely a cyclical rebound from very depressed levels, and where are the opportunities for investors?

The efforts of the new government, albeit in the right direction, will take years to manifest into higher growth.

Major challenges such as education, land reform, social inequality, infrastructure, parastatal corruption and government inefficiencies will take time to improve. GDP growth should improve back to a trend of about 2% in 2018 but is unlikely to shift into the much-needed higher gear until the structural issues are resolved.

In this light, domestic asset prices have run too far ahead of the economic fundamentals. As we know, investment returns are heavily influenced by the price you pay. At these levels, prospective returns are likely to be low and even prone to cyclical downside.

While domestic assets have been in a bull market since Cyril Ramaphosa’s election, global assets and rand hedges have been hurt by the relative strength of the rand. Stalwart rand hedges such as British American Tobacco, Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Naspers are all down more than 20% from their peak levels in December 2017.

Selective rand hedges with strong balance sheets and underpinned by a good dividend look more attractive than the domestic counters.

These shares are not without risk though. Global markets are facing increasing challenges. After a near decade-long bull market, valuations are well-above trend, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and shrinking its balance sheet, the European Central Bank will begin tapering later in 2018 and China has been reducing monetary stimulus for some time.

Liquidity is systematically being withdrawn, and historically that has not been good for returns generated by risk assets. Rising geopolitical tensions and the threat of a trade war have done little to calm the market. Volatility has risen since January and points to an environment of very low or possibly negative returns from global markets for the foreseeable future.

As a small open economy, SA will remain vulnerable to any global shocks. With 60% of the JSE all share market cap comprising dual-listed and rand hedge shares, South African markets will struggle to decouple from the global markets despite the positive effects of political change.

Given this somewhat bearish outlook, where should investors look for returns? At this late point in the global market upswing, it makes sense to adopt a defensive stance. Higher than average cash levels and maximum offshore exposure make sense in a South African investment context. High cash levels protect capital and provide optionality when the market sells down. The cash-rich, patient investor will reap the benefits of attractive entry points to high-quality stocks that get caught up in the panic.

The rand is among the most volatile currencies in the world. Maximising offshore exposure is a worthy consideration, particularly after a significant bout of rand strength as we have just experienced. This makes the entry point into global assets more attractive in dollar terms and coincides with the recent increase in the offshore allowance. Due to the myriad opportunities globally, foreign exposure adds diversity and growth to portfolios while also enhancing the ability to protect the rand value of capital.

The risk is that we still remain exposed to a global market sell-off. Typically, when markets panic there is a scurry for safe-haven assets such as US treasuries and gold. Emerging market currencies and assets tend to perform poorly in this environment. Rand weakness, therefore, offers a natural buffer by softening the impact of the sell-off. Also, the huge diversity of opportunities means global managers can protect and grow your assets by focusing on attractively priced long-term opportunities. Foreign assets also help protect the purchasing power of rand savings, which are eroded by inflationary spikes from dollar-denominated fuel and food prices.

In conclusion, SA is in a much better space now than it was a year ago, but a structural uplift in economic and domestic earnings growth will take many years to be realised. The domestic bond and equity prices have, however, discounted a large part of this expected improvement. From this point on, returns are likely to prove disappointing, even if there is no global market shake-out.

Maximising foreign exposure and increasing cash levels make sense. The recent rand strength and higher foreign allowances offer the ideal opportunity to execute on this strategy.

• Benn is head of balanced funds franchise with Absa Asset Management.