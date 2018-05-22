Opinion

CARTOON: Kate O'Regan vs Tom Moyane

22 May 2018 - 05:30 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday May 22 2018
Tuesday May 22 2018

Kate O’Regan had told Tom Moyane she was on the Corruption Watch board

The suspended SARS boss wants O’Regan to be removed as chairwoman of his disciplinary inquiry because she is a board member
National
18 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril Ramaphosa faces crucial Moyane battle

Former Constitutional court justice Kate O’Regan was party to that case and hence well placed to be an arbiter in the matter
Opinion
4 days ago

Kate O’Regan must recuse herself, says Tom Moyane’s lawyer

That recusal demand comes days after Cyril Ramaphosa flatly refused to fund Moyane’s legal costs in fighting to keep his job
National
4 days ago

Ramaphosa rejects all of suspended SARS boss Tom Moyane’s demands

Moyane wants his legal bills covered and rules altered for his hearing
National
6 days ago
Friday May 18 2018
Friday May 18 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Surprise, surprise Shivambu shows ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
Wrong decision on land could kill off SA’s US ...
Opinion
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Drastic move of putting SAA into ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA’s visa barriers rival Brexit ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Black firms ready to fill vacuum in accounting ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.