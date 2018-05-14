Lies, lies and more lies — without sound education there are no jobs

The real tragedy for the vast majority of those born post 1994 is that the continued provision of hopelessly substandard secondary education continues the legacy of abuse of human capital, where a previous political dispensation exploited unskilled black labour and created the unsavoury brand of capitalism we know today.

Every year, as 1.3-million "dumbed down" school leavers enter the job market with almost no prospect of finding meaningful employment, the politicians calm the disaffected with a mixture of lies and propaganda by drawing attention away from the state’s complete failure to provide quality secondary education and offer false hope by focusing public attention on the disparate concepts of job creation, free tertiary education, the fourth industrial revolution and the national minimum wage.

"Job creation" is a figment of the imaginations of politicians who have never themselves employed people, which is best illustrated by the lies of Trevor Manuel and Jacob Zuma back in 2009, when they claimed that 500,000 jobs would be created the same year and promised that poverty would be halved by 2014.

Jobs do not get created — they are a by-product of a social compact in which government provides high quality and accessible secondary education as the bare minimum of empowering tools for its citizens, and delivers an environment of certainty to business, which attracts capital investment.

Based on the government’s policies, business confidently invests on the basis of future returns and employs and further upskills citizens, so as to realise its objectives, as well as the ambitions of employees. Organised labour plays an equally important part in ensuring the development as well as the protection of its constituents.

This troika must be committed to working together, failing which there will be systemic failure, as evidenced by the current situation in SA.

Although free tertiary education for students in households below a certain income median should be a right, the fact remains that a majority of all students graduating from tertiary institutions will be unemployable owing to course choices that are light on scientific subjects, which are critical for a developing economy such as SA’s, whose focus should be on the production of goods and services.