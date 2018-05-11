CARTOON: De Lille vs DA: The extended cut

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
A series of programmes aim to develop an infrastructure that will expand economic opportunities, writes Mafika Mgcina
The inquiries are to determine if collusion and concentration are stifling competition
The EFF’s leader says land expropriation will be the main condition for the ANC if it wants its support in 2019
Platinum miner Lonmin’s interim results on Monday will be among its most closely scrutinised as the market looks at its cash generation (if any), spending, debt levels and restructuring efforts
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago urges the implementation of structural reforms, while manufacturing and mining data drop
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has undertaken to consult business, labour and other stakeholders on the government plan for SA’s energy mix
Australia's opposition and trade unions question the lack of penalties and called for an independent antislavery tsar
Inspired by Commonwealth champion Luvo Manyonga, the long jumper says his next three years are crucial
Overpumping sand into the water is killing the city’s unique marine life
