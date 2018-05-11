Opinion

CARTOON: De Lille vs DA: The extended cut

11 May 2018 - 05:30 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Friday May 11 2018

EDITORIAL: Expelling Patricia de Lille harms DA

To say that De Lille effectively fired herself is disingenuous
Five top articles on the DA, De Lille and the damage done

The DA is in crisis. It has fired Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and its leaders are arguing about the meaning of 'white privilege'. Here are five ...
No end to drama between the DA and De Lille

The party has agreed not to permanently fill the position of Cape Town mayor pending the outcome of court proceedings
Patricia de Lille blames ‘DA factionalism’ for her downfall

The dusted mayor claims she is being victimised and seeks to interdict the city from declaring a mayoral vacancy
DA apologises for messy break-up with Patricia de Lille

‘We recognise that we will need to rebuild trust with the voters and will do our utmost best to ensure that we get back to the business of governing ...
Thursday May 10 2018

