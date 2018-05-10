Opinion

WATCH: Why SA's political parties are imploding

10 May 2018 - 09:39 Business Day TV
The opposition DA and governing ANC are in trouble. Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce and his panel of journalists and editors discuss the latest political turmoil, including the DA’s removal of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

The latest exchange between President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has offered some entertainment, although Ramaphosa may have missed his opportunity to answer some questions in a more substantial way.

Emerging markets are taking a hammering as the dollar remains strong.

