We pay for oil and food, so why not allow water to be market driven?

A fanciful scenario? Perhaps in the details, but not in the basic concept. Consider that water is a natural resource, and that there is nothing unusual about private companies supplying the world with natural resources.

Take oil, of which nearly 100-million barrels are produced every day. It is extracted from underground, under the sea or from rock faces; it is then processed, refined and stored; finally, it is distributed to industries and petrol stations around the world, where we put it into our cars for less than the cost of an equivalent quantity of beer – or even mineral water!

If private companies can keep the world supplied with cheap oil, they can surely keep the world supplied with cheap water. Water is non-polluting and is far easier to handle, treat, store and distribute. Best of all, water is not hard to find. Water falls from the sky, flows in rivers and sloshes around in oceans.

What few people realise is that it also collects in underground aquifers in mind-boggling quantities. For decades now, various mines on the Zambian copperbelt have collectively been pumping out up to 500-million litres of underground water every single day just to keep their shafts dry. To put that in perspective, half a billion litres is marginally more than the total capacity of Theewaterskloof Dam, Cape Town’s largest water reservoir.

There’s even more water under the sea: a 2013 report in the scientific journal Nature speaks of gargantuan freshwater aquifers under the seabed that measure a staggering 400,000 cubic kilometres in volume. If there’s so much water on the planet, why do so many countries experience shortages? The answer can be found in any basic economics textbook.

Commodities such as oil, precious metals and industrial minerals are supplied by competing private companies that are incentivised by profit to keep finding the stuff and producing it as cheaply as possible. Prices are market-driven and fluctuate to reflect scarcity or abundance. Supply and demand is thus kept in balance, eliminating temporary shortages or surpluses.

Not so with water. Virtually all of the world’s water supply is in the hands of governments or municipalities. Sheltered from competition and the consequences of failure, they have no hard-nosed commercial incentive to keep the water flowing. Instead of proactively exploiting the world’s vast water reserves, they sit back and rely on rainfall. When there’s not enough rain, they complain of drought or climate change and urge us to reduce consumption.

There are two common objections to producing water privately and for profit. The first is that water is vital to life and therefore cannot be left to the private sector. A counter-argument (not the only one) is that food is also vital to life, yet governments are perfectly okay with food being supplied by the private sector, abundantly and cheaply.

The second objection is that it would not be right to force the poor to pay for water, which should be kept free or affordable. But the poor already pay for food, so why would they not pay for water? In fact, the poor pay for a lot of things, from mobile phones and televisions to clothing and used cars.

To be fair, various countries around the world – such as Chile, France and England – have introduced private-sector participation in aspects of their water delivery. Where this has happened, water tariffs have typically gone up, but so have investment, operational efficiencies, access and water quality. However, water remains heavily politicised because of the notion that it is a common asset to be enjoyed by all. Governments are reluctant to go all the way and leave the entire water production process, from ground to tap, in the hands of the market.

An exception is Israel. Despite being in the middle of the desert, the country produces more water than it needs and has a surplus for export. The price of water in Israel is market-driven, with only a 4.5% subsidy. “This relatively high water tariff creates a dependable revenue for Israel’s utilities, and a strong profit motive for companies whose technology and processes can further reduce water use,” says a 2017 blog on water by the World Bank. Water is a $2bn industry in Israel, and the country is a world leader in areas such as desalination, drip irrigation, leak detection and deep-level drilling for wells.

SA, with its world-class mining, construction and engineering sectors, could easily create a vibrant water industry of its own. All it needs is political will. The government already grants mineral rights to private companies to exploit the country’s rich mineral resources, so why not water rights too?

• Gentle is a former Business Day financial journalist