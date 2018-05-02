Lessons from Cape Town water shortage crisis

"Cape Town’s perfect storm was driven by a lack of political will, the mismanagement of funds coupled with environmental factors…," she writes. This view isolates the management of bulk water through water-use efficiency and supply-side alternatives from the way power politics is exercised in SA.

As Fallon observes, instead of co-operating, the DA-run local and provincial authorities in the Western Cape and the ANC-controlled national government chose to apportion blame, thus wasting time and resources. A city and provincial crisis became a national crisis.

The experience at well-watered districts throughout the country shows that despite municipal reservoirs being full and dams being at adequate levels, Day Zero arrives often.

And in each instance of supply interruption, including the Cape, the relationship between local government and national government is at the centre of the problem.

In many instances, municipal debt is blamed, while the underlying political power play remains entrenched in the system. In the Ugu District, for instance, the provincial and national health departments operate in isolation from the Department of Water and Sanitation, thus what may be termed a health crisis is deferred as a water crisis.

In many districts, the water boards sporadically reduce water pressure to force municipalities to pay their bills.

When researchers such as Fallon suggest preparedness to mean the augmentation of bulk-water supply, a slew of industries stand to benefit most.

"In SA, numerous politicians have declared the drought a consequence of climate change," writes Fallon. "While there is some merit in this explanation… blaming an indirect cause such as the environment for the crisis alleviates the need for politicians to take responsibility for their own failings."

