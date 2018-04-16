Basic education thrown under the bus — and it shows up in test results

This decline in state funding is already starting to show up in international assessments. According to the Progress in International Reading and Literacy Study (Pirls), the average class size of grade 4 classes in SA was 40 in 2011, but increased to 45 in 2016. Yet this masks that the largest increases were found in the poorest schools. Among the poorest 60% of pupils, class sizes increased from 41 to 48 per class between 2011 and 2016. For the richest 10% of pupils, class sizes only increased from 33 to 35 per class.

Over the same period there was no improvement in reading outcomes across the country. It’s highly unlikely that this systematic decline in spending per pupil over the last seven years is unrelated to the stagnant learning outcomes reported in Pirls over the same period.

Given the centrality of correct discounting to the overall findings here it is worth briefly explaining why using a traditional inflation rate is inappropriate for education. This is also likely the reason that this fact has gone largely unnoticed in SA. Essentially, because total expenditure on basic education increased 7.1% per year between 2010 and 2017 — keeping up with CPI inflation over the period — most analysts have thought that the education budget has been keeping pace with the overall rise in costs. But CPI is the wrong index to deflate education expenditures because more than 80% of expenditure is on teacher salaries rather than a typical basket of goods.

The salient question when discounting expenditures on education is thus: how much money is required in 2017 to buy the same level of inputs used in 2010?

This requires construction of an education-specific discounting index that is weighted at 80% of the cost of teachers (calculated using wage-bargaining agreements in the Education Labour Relations Council) and 20% at regular CPI (for nonpersonnel expenditure like textbooks).

Using this composite index allows us to ask how much it would cost to buy the basket of education "goods" we bought in 2010 (80% teachers and 20% nonteachers).

The results are alarming, as the graph shows. The overall trend in purchasing power per pupil in each province between 2010 and 2019 (all figures in 2017 rand, and 2017 to 2019 figures based on medium-term expenditure framework projections).