Gwede Mantashe must cross his Rubicon to renew the mining industry

The facts of the report are both positive and negative, but the negative facts are particularly damning. Let me point out a few: SA now ranks below the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in three categories: uncertainty in administration and regulation enforcement, political stability and socioeconomic conditions in the mining industry.

Consider this in the context of the Global Corruption Index 2017, also released in March, which shows that SA slid from 64 to 71 (with an index of 43, down from 45 in 2016) and the DRC, with a dismal index ranking of 21, the same as 2016, has slipped down the rankings from 156 to 161.

How can our administrative, regulatory and socioeconomic conditions in the mining sector rank below those of one of the world’s most corrupt countries? I can already hear the question coming: "is this down to perception or to reality?"

This is a clear and damning diagnosis of the damage created by the previous minister and president. The diagnosis is terminal unless Mantashe seizes the rare opportunity to embrace the sentiment of goodwill brought about by our new president.

Continually forcing old policy onto a limping horse will not turn it into a show-jumper, but may well leave it permanently lame.

I’ll use a story to illustrate where SA stands. Globally, companies such as Tesla and Panasonic are changing the designs of their batteries in response to the long-term supply risk to minerals such as cobalt, which together with nickel make up the bulk components in a particular type of battery. The global battery market is unquestionably going to experience increasing demand in the medium term as electric vehicle sales rise.

Now consider the global risk of cobalt supply, sourced primarily from the DRC. Global companies (those elusive investors) are worried about the DRC. Perceptions of SA in 2017 were in some instances worse than those of the DRC.