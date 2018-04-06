MINERAL SECTOR
Gwede Mantashe must cross his Rubicon to renew the mining industry
SA now has the opportunity to open the industry to junior players, recreate new hope and attract much needed capital
It is unfortunate that Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe did not immediately jump at the opportunity to right the wrongs perpetrated by his predecessor. The government appears to believe investment will return to the mining industry if it merely changes the figurehead, rather than thoroughly review and redirect its efforts.
There exists a rare and advantageous opportunity to start afresh, but it appears that Mantashe has opted rather to cherry-pick good news stories and ignore the uncomfortable truths within the statistics.
The Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2017, published in March by the Fraser Institute, highlights some improvements in the country’s mineral investment landscape, such as the mid-ranking investment attractiveness index, which is significantly up from 2016.
But it is easy to use statistics that are pleasing and tell the story you want to tell. What takes objective skill is interpreting data without self-pleasing bias, especially since the new minister is seemly ignoring the shift in investment towards Central and West African countries.
The facts of the report are both positive and negative, but the negative facts are particularly damning. Let me point out a few: SA now ranks below the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in three categories: uncertainty in administration and regulation enforcement, political stability and socioeconomic conditions in the mining industry.
Consider this in the context of the Global Corruption Index 2017, also released in March, which shows that SA slid from 64 to 71 (with an index of 43, down from 45 in 2016) and the DRC, with a dismal index ranking of 21, the same as 2016, has slipped down the rankings from 156 to 161.
How can our administrative, regulatory and socioeconomic conditions in the mining sector rank below those of one of the world’s most corrupt countries? I can already hear the question coming: "is this down to perception or to reality?"
This is a clear and damning diagnosis of the damage created by the previous minister and president. The diagnosis is terminal unless Mantashe seizes the rare opportunity to embrace the sentiment of goodwill brought about by our new president.
Continually forcing old policy onto a limping horse will not turn it into a show-jumper, but may well leave it permanently lame.
I’ll use a story to illustrate where SA stands. Globally, companies such as Tesla and Panasonic are changing the designs of their batteries in response to the long-term supply risk to minerals such as cobalt, which together with nickel make up the bulk components in a particular type of battery. The global battery market is unquestionably going to experience increasing demand in the medium term as electric vehicle sales rise.
Now consider the global risk of cobalt supply, sourced primarily from the DRC. Global companies (those elusive investors) are worried about the DRC. Perceptions of SA in 2017 were in some instances worse than those of the DRC.
Today we are producing more graduates in the mining industry than ever before. Where are these young job seekers going to find work if there is no renewed growth in the industry?
We now have the opportunity to open the industry to junior players, recreate new hope and attract much needed capital investments for new project pipelines. Or we can keep doing what we’ve always done, believing that investors are naïve and willing to give away a third of their investment for little or no value add. If we do not seize this opportunity we run the real risk of watching investment move permanently to Central and West Africa.
I wish Mantashe all the luck. Considering his and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s backgrounds in the labour movement there are possibly no other individuals with such insight into what can make or break this industry.
Today we are producing more graduates in the mining industry than ever before. Where are these young job seekers going to find work if there is no renewed growth in the industry? David Lekomanyane is a prime example: his R200,000 mining engineering degree now earns him a paltry R2,000 a month. That’s 100 months of full-time work just to earn that capital back. Eight years and four months! There are many, many more whose stories are the same.
Mantashe must now cross the Rubicon. His predecessor, Mosebenzi Zwane, hesitated and was washed away. If Mantashe is bold he could bring new hope and life to the mining industry.
• Tiddy is a geologist and council member of the Geological Society of SA. He writes in his personal capacity.
