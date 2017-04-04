How war on poverty is supposed to be waged

She is a champion of the drive to ensure that African women are part of "inclusive development and transformation" and has held several senior positions from which she has been able to influence perceptions, policy and process.

She has fought for democracy and equality for almost four decades. For her contribution, she will receive an honorary doctorate from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University on Wednesday.

Her feisty resolve had already been developed by the age of 20 when, in 1980, during her second year at the University of the Western Cape, she joined the ANC and left SA to go into exile in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Angola. She received military training as a member of uMkhonto weSizwe in Angola and the Soviet Union.

She returned to SA in 1990 to help rebuild the legal structures of the South African Communist Party. In 1993, she was appointed national deputy elections co-ordinator to assist in preparing the ANC for the first democratic elections in 1994.

She served under Nelson Mandela in her first cabinet position and then under Thabo Mbeki — alongside her husband, Jabulani Moleketi, who was deputy finance minister from 2004 to 2008.

Despite the early interruption of her studies, she attained a master’s in administration from the University of Pretoria.

"When I look back to my twenties, I think I was absolutely bold and audacious and a bit of an idealist, but it was not misplaced idealism," she says. "I was determined to do difficult things, in this case to contribute to achieving freedom in SA. To this day, I remain determined to show that there is a way to make difficult things happen."

She demonstrated this in her most recent position as special envoy on gender at the African Development Bank, a pan-African development institution focused on economic growth and social progress.

"In 2014, the board of the African Development Bank adopted a gender equality strategy premised on a number of factors including legal and property rights for women in Africa, women’s education and economic empowerment," Fraser-Moleketi explains.