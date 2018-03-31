Private sector and business must play significant role in land redistribution plans

Regardless of these disheartening outcomes, SA cannot afford the luxury of a failed land reform programme. The consequences of failure are dire for workers who will stand to lose their jobs, claimants who receive little benefit, the local economy that will lose productivity and the fiscus that will incur huge costs without securing the expected results.

Despite the seemingly protracted political stalemate, a well thought out, multipronged approach can help to navigate the country out of these treacherous waters.

Constructive engagement with the current landowners and other key stakeholders will have multiple benefits. Firstly, current landowners will need support to help them to understand the unfolding process and the options available to them. In instances where their land is subject to a claim, they will need help to engage the commission and the claimants. In cases where they wish to dispose of their land under the redistribution programme, they will need help to engage the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform and future partners.

Correspondingly, the private sector and business community should be roped in as significant role players in the land redistribution programme.

For the most part, landowners and business in general are not well prepared for this. We need to take lessons from the failed land distribution programme in Zimbabwe, where the private sector took too long to come to the table with serious offers.

The Zimbabwe land reform programme for the most part alienated the white farmers and the private sector could not intervene in time, causing dispossession and tensions between communities and white farmers. By the time the private sector became involved, Zimbabwe’s white farmers had moved to Zambia, where they have boosted the Zambian economy, successfully producing maize and tobacco.

Lessons must be drawn from countries where land reform has failed and in areas where it has succeeded. While every country is different, there are lessons to be drawn for SA.

SA needs a more flexible and diverse set of instruments for land reform if the process is to be accelerated. It would be fatal if discussions on the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution diverted attention from the range of current issues that must be addressed in SA’s land reform and the paucity of resources available to do so.

An attempt to use expropriation without compensation as a sole blunt instrument to solve all problems is bound to fail. There is a need to open space for a more creative conversation by all parties, policy makers, communities and traditional leaders, investors, private sector, business, academia, civil society organisations and nonprofit organisations, among others.

Within that debate various options, including a multipronged approach to engagement not limited to expropriation without compensation, should be considered to address the many dimensions of the land reform challenge.

At the heart of the proposed multi-pronged approach is an acknowedgement of the different needs and dynamics of restitution, redistribution and tenure reform. The suggested approach should be underpinned by an acceptance that land reform has urban and rural dimensions and involves agriculture as well as other sectors.