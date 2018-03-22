Fund managers — never mind the stocks, mine the data

London — Asset managers are being squeezed as increased regulation drives up costs and investors shift more money into lower-cost investment products.

The solution? The greater use of technology and data-mining to defend margins, reduce expenses and win more client business.

For anyone contemplating their career in fund management, the message is clear.

The annual industry study published by Oliver Wyman and Morgan Stanley this month makes for bleak reading.

While assets under management rose last year, the growth was flattered by rising asset valuations. As a whole, the industry has seen outflows in the past three years, with smaller players suffering more than their larger peers.