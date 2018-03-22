Financier offers incentives to help investors take on more risk in Africa

In SA, the IFC has developed strong partnerships with local and international businesses, with nearly $400m in new investments in SA in 2017 alone. In 2017, the corporation developed the SME Push Program to channel more than R30bn over seven years into SA’s small and medium-sized enterprises — a key priority sector of the government.

The IFC’s support extends across many sectors. For example, it is helping with the expansion of vocational educational models, increasing supplier capacity in manufacturing, and the building of the largest concentrated solar power plants in the Northern Cape.

The development of sub-Saharan Africa is a key priority for the IFC. In this respect, the corporation can assist SA’s sophisticated corporations, financial institutions and investment companies as they seek out new investment opportunities beyond the country’s borders.

The IFC’s footprint in Africa has grown significantly, with 21 offices now in the region. Our long-term financing rose rapidly from $167m in 2003 to $3.5bn in 2017 — a 20-fold increase in less than 15 years. However, over the past few years, our commitments to investable projects in SA and in the region have started to plateau. The question therefore is how we go to the next level.

With Africa in mind, the IFC developed a new strategy to push our organisation to support investors willing to take more risk with the right incentives. The cornerstone of this new strategy — called IFC 3.0 — is to systematically create new markets, country by country and sector by sector, by tackling market and regulatory imperfections and by collaborating upstream on the policy side. For the necessary capital to be mobilised, we need to reduce risks — both real and perceived. In the face of credit agency downgrades, investors in SA benefit from IFCs AAA status.

Meanwhile, smaller markets, security concerns and political, institutional and operational uncertainties dampen the appetites of South African companies when they venture abroad. To tackle these concerns, we developed a new derisking tool with the World Bank’s International Development Association — a $2bn Private Sector Window with focus on fragile and conflict-affected countries, to address high-risk projects and broaden access to local currency loans.

The more we scale up in Africa, the greater our need for additional capital. We are now negotiating a capital increase with our shareholders. With our new strategy and additional capital, together we can create markets and jobs and make progress in meeting the development challenges facing SA and the continent.

• Le Houérou is CEO of the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group. He is in SA on Thursday to meet with government and business leaders to discuss new investment opportunities.