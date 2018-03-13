Greed, despite its detractors, is essentially good

In a television interview with Phil Donahue in 1980, the late economist Milton Friedman said, "Tell me, is there some society you know that doesn’t run on greed? You think Russia doesn’t run on greed? You think China doesn’t run on greed?"

In socialist countries greed is monopolised by the nomenklatura or apparatchiki attached to the ruling hierarchy, while the rest of the populace languish in mediocrity or destitution. Witness how it manifested during the socialist era, before the implosion of socialist systems, with only two of the many privileges being exclusive access to special shops (the special shop in the Kremlin, for instance, supplied the highest ranking members of the Communist Party with the best and most exotic food and drink from around the world, which was denied to the rest of the population), and jobs for the members of the party.

The average "ordinary" housewife spent two hours a day, seven days a week, queuing to buy the bare necessities. Privilege for the powerful was the case throughout the socialist bloc and is still the case in countries that are socialist or communist.

A dramatic present-day example of this is the economic abyss that exists in Venezuela. The trend is reflected in President Nicolás Maduro’s government conduct, said internationally syndicated columnist Moisés Naím, where "The smuggling and selling of food, medicines and all kinds of products [implying privileged and exclusive access to these products] are just a few of the many corrupt activities that enrich the Maduro oligarchy..

Greed, which neither hurts nor is exercised at the expense of others, can be termed legitimate greed. In relation to private businesses, this concept can be understood and appreciated when we think of the business as a collective entity made up of two or more individuals. The involvement and contribution of every single individual at every level of the enterprise is propelled by self-interest.

At the helm of this entity are the entrepreneurial individuals who chart the course of the business on several fronts. In their quest to realise ever higher profit margins; they strive to out-compete other businesses in the same industry; and might sometimes even consider diversifying, which in turn exposes the enterprise to broader competition.

The other important determinant of the competition in which businesses engage is precipitated by consumers who seek only the best value for money as they shop around. Customers are not "loyal" in the sense that they continue to buy at a shop which fails to supply the goods and services they want, at the competitive prices, the quality, and in the friendly and efficient manner to which they are accustomed. If they find a better alternative, they will go elsewhere. In this quest consumers are seldom influenced by appeals to patriotic or other nationalistic sentiments.