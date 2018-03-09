Fix monitoring and evaluation for better service delivery

The appointment of the new local government minister is a cause for optimism. However, Zweli Mkhize needs to recognise that the problems faced by municipalities in SA — which result in poor service delivery and led to 173 municipal service delivery protests in 2017 — are systemic.

He needs to understand the entire municipal public resource management and service delivery cycle to understand why these problems arise — and to develop a strategy to fix them.

Take water service delivery. Starting at the top of the cycle and drawing on the auditor-general’s most recent audit findings for South African municipalities, we find that 34% of municipalities didn’t assess the condition of their water infrastructure during their needs assessment processes in 2016. This had a knock-on effect on their strategic planning processes, with 45% of municipalities failing to produce water infrastructure maintenance plans.

This, in turn, influenced their budgeting processes, with 24% of municipalities not budgeting any resources for the maintenance of their water infrastructure.

No surprise, then, that well over a third of municipalities experienced massive water losses — 41% of municipalities lost half of their annual water stocks due to the poor state of their distribution infrastructure in 2016.