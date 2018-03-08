WATCH: What’s getting South Africans into a froth this week?

SA is once again a site of battle and drama, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba told Parliament that the Guptas do not have South African passports but then, within minutes, the internet lit up with pictures of their passports.

Shaun Abrahams is still head prosecutor of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and giving evidence in Parliament as to why the Guptas got away scot-free, while their underlings were arrested in the Vrede diary farm case.

Peter Bruce and a panel of editors discuss these issues and try to make sense of it all.