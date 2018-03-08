Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: What’s getting South Africans into a froth this week?

08 March 2018 - 09:34 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

SA is once again a site of battle and drama, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba told Parliament that the Guptas do not have South African passports but then, within minutes, the internet lit up with pictures of their passports.

Shaun Abrahams is still head prosecutor of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and giving evidence in Parliament as to why the Guptas got away scot-free, while their underlings were arrested in the Vrede diary farm case.

Peter Bruce and a panel of editors discuss these issues and try to make sense of it all.

Join Peter Bruce and a panel of editors on Business Day TV’s Editing Allowed as they delve into some of SA’s latest drama-filled stories

Join Peter Bruce and a panel of editors on Business Day TV’s Editing Allowed as they delve into some of SA’s latest drama-filled stories

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Gigaba faces grilling from MPs after claiming Guptas are not SA citizens

The home affairs minister’s insistence flies in the face of the evidence of Atul Gupta’s passport, seen in the #GuptaLeaks
National
1 day ago

SIMON BARBER: ‘Don’t panic’ is a surefire way of stirring the elephants

If Malema and Trump are allowed to keep framing the debate about remedies, the prognosis is not good
Opinion
7 hours ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Racist Malema no longer a joke

The EFF is not interested in restoring land to the indigenous people of SA. Its only goal is total power
Opinion
7 hours ago

CARTOON: The snail in the NPA

Thursday March 8 2018
Opinion
8 hours ago

NPA insists further arrests could happen in the Gupta-linked dairy farm matter

The National Prosecuting Authority director says the investigation is not complete and further arrests — including of senior politicians ...
National
22 hours ago

QAANITAH HUNTER: How the Guptas flew the coop

'When we finalised the matter in November, they sat on the case until February'
News
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa is courting trouble with Gigaba

Home affairs is too important a department to be left to someone who cannot be relied on to tell the public the truth
Opinion
7 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Unfit to be the public protector

There is no choice but to embark on what will in the end be a humiliating removal for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Opinion
7 hours ago

Home Affairs backtracks on Gupta status

Gigaba vehemently denied Atul and Ajay were given South African citizenship — but his department   says four Gupta brothers are, indeed, South African
National
19 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Will Zuma unleash his Zulu zealots in the face of ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa is courting trouble with ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Racist Malema no longer a ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
4.
PETER BRUCE: The big unanswered questions about ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Unfit to be the public protector
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.