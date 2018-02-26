Social investment bosses can ride advocacy wave
Support for groups fighting for social change offers a chance to build trust between companies and communities, writes Bongiwe Mlangeni
Socioeconomic disparities and recent unpredictable political shifts, locally and elsewhere in the world, are challenging the rules of social responsibility. These new circumstances require courage, combined with a frank review of strategies used to solve social problems.
A story told by former US ambassador to SA James Joseph aptly illustrates the conundrum. At the Global Summit for Community Philanthropy in Johannesburg in December 2016, Joseph revisited the story of the Good Samaritan who sees an injured man on the street corner and offers help.
He comes back the next day and finds another wounded man on the same corner. The pattern persists. At some point, the Good Samaritan is forced to pause and consider the root of the problem. What is inflicting the wounds and bringing suffering to the people daily?
It is a question on which corporate SA, which invests more than R9bn annually in social investment, must reflect.
More than half of South Africans are living in poverty, Statistics SA says.
For corporate SA, it might be useful to understand some of the realities of advocacy organisations and debunk some myths
Poverty has increased since 2015 after a decline from 2006 to 2011. The rise in poverty has been met with a decline in corporate social investment (CSI) funding to non-profits that dropped to below half of total spend (45%) in 2016, compared to 57% in 2011.
Corporates have historically shied away from supporting advocacy and social justice work for fear it might negatively affect reputation and relations with the government. The irrationality of this fear has been exposed by the recent shifts in SA that have trained the spotlight on the importance of clean and accountable governance. Investigative journalists, whistle-blowers and advocacy civil society organisations are credited with exposing corruption and holding leaders to account. There is a new wave on which corporate leaders and social investment managers can ride.
They should, however, not be shocked to find advocacy organisations less eager to accept business altruism. Civil society in the social justice space tends to view capitalism with suspicion and while some recognise its benefits, there is a strong sense that corporates fuel a system that drives inequalities and undermines people’s dignity.
The two sides arguably share a common desire to transform lives, enable access to opportunities and build an inclusive society.
For corporate SA, it might be useful to understand some of the realities of advocacy organisations and debunk some myths.
A report by the Public Affairs Research Institute shows that social justice organisations have four types of relationships with the state:. collaborative, confrontational, cooperative and coopted.
Confrontation through courts and media is frequently the most visible, as it makes the news.
Advocacy organisations often negotiate with policy makers, provide insightful research to complement policy thinking and implementation, and are the first to raise flags when policy outcomes are not aligned with intentions.
Litigation — or confrontation — is commonly the last step in their interventions, after exploring other avenues for their voices to be heard.
CSI tends to limit the potential long-term effect non-profit organisations could have by funding projects and focusing on shorter and medium-term outcomes. This trend can spell doom for advocacy organisations’ programmes, which often require long-term investment to create systemic change.
Foreign donors, who used to be the main funders of social justice work, factored in the need for core funding. There has been a significant decline in foreign funding in the last 15 years. SA is regarded as a middle-income country and northern countries are increasingly confronted with their own crises.
If corporates are serious about change, significant amounts (greater than the R150,000 usually allocated to narrow projects) should be invested in core programmes. This will help to ensure that advocacy organisations have skilled staff and the necessary resources to drive and sustain the work over time.
It also increases the chance of success. It usually takes about five to 10 years of advocacy and mobilisation before real change takes place and impact is visible.
Shifting power dynamics and the structure of society involves relentless effort and multiple strategies that can, in some instances, last a lifetime.
Take the area of early childhood development in which Ilifa Labantwana works. It is a collaborative partnership between business, the government, donors and civil society that aims to improve access, equity and quality of early learning for all children in SA. The effect will probably show 20 years into the future, and is unlikely to carry a company logo.
While business concerns itself mainly with integrity, for social justice advocacy the restoration of people’s dignity is essential. The power dynamics within race, gender and class status shape the experiences of the workforce and the rest of society. Tackling these issues can be divisive and sometimes unproductive if done without careful and deep contemplation.
Advocacy organisations spend most of their time thinking through ways in which to create equitable societies in which wealth and opportunities are fairly accessed. They concern themselves with improving public institutions and ensuring that rights are realised by all and services are delivered equitably within communities. These organisations are equipped to handle deep tensions within communities and with the state and can consequently be powerful partners for corporates in fostering understanding about complex transformational processes.
The opportunity for business to support advocacy about persistent problems within a community can also provide unique opportunities to build trust between the company and the community in which it operates. Working closely with the community could also mean a business has an informed ally, with deep insight into community issues and knowledge that may help the business to navigate unfamiliar terrain.
Turbulent times require all sectors of society, including business, to step out of their comfort zone.
The social returns of embracing social justice advocacy stand to benefit business for generations. SA’s prosperity depends on the ability to restore human dignity, and not just integrity.
• Mlangeni is Social Justice Initiative CEO.
Please sign in or register to comment.