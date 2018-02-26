Social investment bosses can ride advocacy wave

Litigation — or confrontation — is commonly the last step in their interventions, after exploring other avenues for their voices to be heard.

CSI tends to limit the potential long-term effect non-profit organisations could have by funding projects and focusing on shorter and medium-term outcomes. This trend can spell doom for advocacy organisations’ programmes, which often require long-term investment to create systemic change.

Foreign donors, who used to be the main funders of social justice work, factored in the need for core funding. There has been a significant decline in foreign funding in the last 15 years. SA is regarded as a middle-income country and northern countries are increasingly confronted with their own crises.

If corporates are serious about change, significant amounts (greater than the R150,000 usually allocated to narrow projects) should be invested in core programmes. This will help to ensure that advocacy organisations have skilled staff and the necessary resources to drive and sustain the work over time.

It also increases the chance of success. It usually takes about five to 10 years of advocacy and mobilisation before real change takes place and impact is visible.

Shifting power dynamics and the structure of society involves relentless effort and multiple strategies that can, in some instances, last a lifetime.

Take the area of early childhood development in which Ilifa Labantwana works. It is a collaborative partnership between business, the government, donors and civil society that aims to improve access, equity and quality of early learning for all children in SA. The effect will probably show 20 years into the future, and is unlikely to carry a company logo.

While business concerns itself mainly with integrity, for social justice advocacy the restoration of people’s dignity is essential. The power dynamics within race, gender and class status shape the experiences of the workforce and the rest of society. Tackling these issues can be divisive and sometimes unproductive if done without careful and deep contemplation.

Advocacy organisations spend most of their time thinking through ways in which to create equitable societies in which wealth and opportunities are fairly accessed. They concern themselves with improving public institutions and ensuring that rights are realised by all and services are delivered equitably within communities. These organisations are equipped to handle deep tensions within communities and with the state and can consequently be powerful partners for corporates in fostering understanding about complex transformational processes.

The opportunity for business to support advocacy about persistent problems within a community can also provide unique opportunities to build trust between the company and the community in which it operates. Working closely with the community could also mean a business has an informed ally, with deep insight into community issues and knowledge that may help the business to navigate unfamiliar terrain.

Turbulent times require all sectors of society, including business, to step out of their comfort zone.

The social returns of embracing social justice advocacy stand to benefit business for generations. SA’s prosperity depends on the ability to restore human dignity, and not just integrity.

• Mlangeni is Social Justice Initiative CEO.