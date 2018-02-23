National

Effects of duties on wine and brandy will be felt by industry’s 290,000 workers, Vinpro says

23 February 2018 - 15:54 Bekezela Phakathi
Wine producers say the hike in excise duties on wine and brandy is a major blow for the sector as it continues to struggle to make significant profits.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced in his budget speech an excise tax increase of 8.5% for wine (including sparkling wine) and brandy, and 6% on fortified wine.

Since the implementation of the current excise regime in 2002, tax rates on most alcoholic beverages have consistently increased above inflation annually.

The wine industry has experienced major losses due to the prevailing drought in the Western Cape.

"The above-inflation excise tax is extremely disappointing, especially given the fact that the industry reached, and even exceeded, the tax incidence targets agreed upon in 2014," said Rico Basson, the MD of wine producers body Vinpro.

He said South African grape producers had been under financial pressure for some time due to the prevailing drought and other economic challenges. Production costs have doubled in the past decade and costs are expected to rise 9% in 2018, along with a 17% increase in the minimum wage, which takes effect on May 1.

"With the wine industry supporting approximately 290,000 jobs, the fact that the average wine grape producer does not function at sustainable profit margins and more than a third operate at a loss, is great cause for concern.

"The considerably lower 2018 wine harvest projection as a result of the drought not only has significant economic impact, but also leads to social welfare challenges due to job losses," Basson said.

"It is of utmost importance that the wine industry works closely together with the government and organised agriculture to find solutions and garner support for the current socioeconomic situation, especially in rural communities."

Basson called on the government to provide further support and assistance to South African wine and brandy’s strategic plan, which includes improved market access, investment in infrastructure and research. Along with financial assistance for transformation, Basson said, the development of dam and channel infrastructure, and the elimination of red tape around processes in this regard, would be crucial for enabling the wine industry to increase its contribution to the economy.

The local wine and brandy industry contributes about R36bn to GDP.

Vinpro said earlier in February that the average net wine producers income amounted to R6,645/ha in 2017, 1% lower than in 2016. However, for wine grape farms to be sustainable, they need to realise a net farming income of at least R27,000/ha.

"Although a slightly larger 2017 wine grape harvest resulted in an increase in gross farming income, it did not keep up with the above-inflation hike in input costs, and many producers still realise a net farming income that is not sustainable in the long run," Andries van Zyl, senior agricultural economist at Vinpro, said.

