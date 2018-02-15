Editing Allowed
WATCH: SA’s action-packed Valentine’s day
15 February 2018 - 09:27
On the eve of Jacob Zuma’s resignation, the Editing Allowed team, hosted by Business Day’s editor-at-large, Hilary Joffe, took a look at the raid of the Gupta residence in Saxonwold.
At the time of this recording, Jacob Zuma was still refusing to resign, although late on Wednesday night he told the nation he had decided to step down.
The panel also discussed what it would mean for SA to have Cyril Ramaphosa as the acting president.
OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:
