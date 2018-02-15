Opinion

WATCH: SA’s action-packed Valentine’s day

15 February 2018 - 09:27 Business Day TV
Former President Jacob Zuma during his resignation broadcast. Picture: ABIGAIL JAVIER
On the eve of Jacob Zuma’s resignation, the Editing Allowed team, hosted by Business Day’s editor-at-large, Hilary Joffe, took a look at the raid of the Gupta residence in Saxonwold.

At the time of this recording, Jacob Zuma was still refusing to resign, although late on Wednesday night he told the nation he had decided to step down.

The panel also discussed what it would mean for SA to have Cyril Ramaphosa as the acting president.

Business Day TV’s Editing Allowed team, hosted by Hilary Joffe, discusses the raid of the Gupta residence and Jacob Zuma

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

