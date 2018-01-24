Cape Town’s water woes will teach rest of SA some valuable lessons

Disasters will always hit hardest those who are poorly prepared. And in SA’s climate, being prepared means ready to cope with worst-case scenarios, not just the average year’s rainfall.

Predictably and correctly, attention has now turned to managing the consequences of those earlier decisions.

Some key issues are emerging from heated discussions about how to control queues at future emergency supplies (if discipline cannot even be maintained at the Newlands Springs), whether to desalinate and what will happen to sewers when there is no water to flush toilets.

More importantly, people are asking whether the pain is being spread fairly. Why are farmers still using so much water when people’s basic supplies are under threat? And how does the city make up lost revenues caused by people using less water and still pay for expensive desalination and other emergency schemes? From both issues, useful lessons can be taken.

Farmers take the lion’s share of the world’s water. And, yes, agriculture does consume the bulk of the water that is taken from rivers and streams to irrigate crops. What is less well appreciated is that in most countries, SA included, they are the first to have their supplies cut when there is a shortage.

That has already happened in what the technicians call the Western Cape Water Supply System, the interconnected set of four dams and pipelines on which Cape Town and surrounds depend. In this area, farmers use only a third of the system’s water. This use has been formally "capped" since 2011. Most of the rest is used by Cape Town, for domestic water supply, and that is what has been growing.

In the current drought, agriculture has been heavily restricted, taking bigger cuts than domestic users. Restrictions of 30% were imposed in November 2016, and 50% as from September 2017. (Domestic users had 20%, 30% and 40% cuts over the same period). But farmers with perennial crops such as vines and orchards risk losing their whole investment, not just one season’s harvest.

Both the long-term cap and the short-term restrictions are typical of what happens when there is a shortage. Agriculture does indeed consume a lot of water. But it does not get the first bite.

As Francois Molle of the International Water Management Institute explains, farmers get the hyena’s share of the world’s water. The lion’s share goes to thirsty cities, industries and power stations. The farmers take what’s left over.