CARTOON: Sitting president

19 January 2018 - 05:30
Friday, January 19 2018
Friday, January 19 2018

PETER BRUCE: Who will be the boss of SA after Sunday?

The Ramaphosa camp, if there is such a thing, is saying Zuma can’t survive the weekend. The reason: Eskom is bankrupt
1 day ago

NEC review of Zuma’s future ‘cannot be avoided’

Zuma is unlikely to complete his second term, with some insiders saying he may not even deliver the state of the nation address in February
1 day ago

When will Jacob Zuma go?

The new national executive committee of the ANC meets under Cyril Ramaphosa to consider its next move should President Jacob Zuma refuse to leave ...
1 day ago

ANALYSIS: If Jacob Zuma is removed, will Cyril Ramaphosa take over?

It would be cumbersome for Ramaphosa‚ as ANC leader and deputy president of SA‚ to give instruction to a placeholder president who would be his ...
3 days ago

Booing of Zuma a sign people want change, says Snuki Zikalala

’Scandals’ attached to Zuma are detrimental to the ANC and the ANC Veterans’ League is against the so-called two centres of power
5 days ago
Thursday, January 18 2018
Thursday, January 18 2018

